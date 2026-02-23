Anzeige
Antimon vor dem Durchbruch? 50 Mio. Bewertung trifft Milliarden-Fantasie!
23.02.2026 09:53 Uhr
ODIOT SA: ODIOT S.A. ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE

ODIOT S.A. ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE

Paris, 23 February 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Paris, - Ticker: MLODT) announces the successful completion of its latest capital increase. This new transaction forms part of the Company's ongoing development strategy and reflects the renewed confidence of investors.

This fund-raising, in a total amount of €2,106,000, was carried out through the entry of new qualified private investors (within the meaning of Article 2 of EU Regulation No. 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017).

Given the amounts invested, these investors are intended to join the Patrons-Shareholders Club.

Use of proceeds: an industrial focus supporting the long-term strategy

Beyond the immediate strengthening of shareholders' equity, this transaction forms part of an overall strategy aimed at supporting ODIOT's growth trajectory, improving production fluidity and preparing the next phases of the brand's development.

The Company therefore intends to continue the modernisation of its production facilities, consolidate its commercial momentum, progressively strengthen its international presence and prepare the deployment of structuring projects, particularly in the areas of strategic partnerships and brand value enhancement.

Transaction details

  • Total amount of the capital increase: €2,106,000 (including share premium)
  • Number of New Shares Issued: 52,650
  • Issue Price: €40 per share

Following these capital increases, the Company's share capital will amount to €275,322 divided into 275,322 shares with a nominal value of €0.01 each, fully paid up and all of the same class.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ODIOT SA, stated: "Thanks to this transaction, the Company's shareholders' equity is once again positive, marking the end of the restructuring period carried out over the previous financial years. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued confidence."

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, - Ticker: MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96692-20260223_pr-odiot-ak-en.pdf

