The ClearAir air-to-water heat pump is designed for hydronic heating in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Capable of generating hot water up to 80?C with integrated controls, it supports hybrid configurations across diverse applications.US-based industrial heating company Cleaver-Brooks has launched a new air-to-water heat pump for hydronic heating applications. Hydronic systems circulate hot water through pipes to radiators, baseboards, or underfloor tubing, warming spaces efficiently. The water, heated by a boiler or heat pump, flows in a closed loop, delivering energy-efficient ...

