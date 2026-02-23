Infobip and Virgin Atlantic collaboration proves proactive passenger communication eases airport congestion

The UK travel industry potentially faces another season of travel chaos this summer. The EU entry-exit system is predicted to increase immigration delays, while the sector is still facing post-Brexit staff shortage, threatening long queues, delayed and cancelled flights, and unhappy passengers. Global cloud communications platform, Infobip, highlights that travel brands must prioritise Agentic AI driven customer engagement to navigate this volatility and deliver timely, communication to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience.

Easing travel chaos with intelligent messaging

Proactive AI-driven engagement is becoming a critical buffer against travel chaos. By delivering automated information via preferred channels like WhatsApp and Rich Communication Services (RCS), airlines can prepare passengers for airport checks with live statuses, and logistical reminders.

This goes beyond simple alerts. Agentic AI autonomously resolves complex queries like tracking baggage or rebooking flights freeing up ground staff to manage on-site issues. It transforms the customer journey from stressful to stress-free.

Virgin Atlantic has successfully enriched passenger journeys at London Heathrow in partnership with Infobip. By implementing a WhatsApp chatbot, they increased online check-in rates by 11%. Significantly reducing airport congestion, and providing real-time flight information, ensuring passengers are prepared before they arrive at the terminal.

Simon Langthorne, Head of CRM at Virgin Atlantic, commented: "Empowering our guests with convenient, real-time notifications via WhatsApp not only enhances the customer journey but also streamlines our airport operations."

Driving sales and satisfaction

This strategy also contributes to revenue growth. By engaging customers on conversational channels, brands can move passengers from awareness to booking within a single conversation.

"The travel sector is under immense pressure to deliver smooth experiences despite systematic hurdles," said James Stokes, Head of Enterprise, UK Nordics at Infobip added: "Our work with partners like Virgin Atlantic proves that when you combine agentic AI with rich messaging, you don't just solve problems but offer a personalised concierge service. This reduces the burden of staff, boosts customer satisfaction, and unlocks new avenues for revenue streams during peak demand."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation.

