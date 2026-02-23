Spar Nord Bank: Decisions of extraordinary General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 03

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Spar Nord Bank A/S - Extraordinary General Meeting 23 February 2026

At Spar Nord Bank A/S's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday 23 February 2026, the shareholders:

Approved proposal to carry out a demerger of Spar Nord Bank A/S in accordance with the published demerger plan, whereby Spar Nord Bank A/S transfers part of its assets and liabilities to Kirstinehøj 17 A/S, CVR no. 31487900.





Aalborg, 23 February 2026

Spar Nord Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 21 82 01 65.