Spar Nord Bank: Decisions of extraordinary General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S

Spar Nord Bank A/S - Extraordinary General Meeting 23 February 2026
At Spar Nord Bank A/S's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Monday 23 February 2026, the shareholders:
- Approved proposal to carry out a demerger of Spar Nord Bank A/S in accordance with the published demerger plan, whereby Spar Nord Bank A/S transfers part of its assets and liabilities to Kirstinehøj 17 A/S, CVR no. 31487900.
Aalborg, 23 February 2026
Spar Nord Bank A/S
Board of Directors
Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 21 82 01 65.
