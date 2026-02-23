Urbo Bankas: Information on unaudited Financial statements for the twelve month period as at 31st of December of 2025

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - "the Bank"), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

The Bank earned a net profit of EUR 5.5 million last year, attracted nearly EUR 100 million in new deposits, and increased its loan portfolio by almost one third.

"Although the Bank's profit last year was lower compared with 2024, in a dynamic and competitive environment we continued to achieve steady growth in both our deposit and loan portfolios: the total deposit portfolio increased by more than 17 per cent, while the volume of loans granted rose by as much as 31 per cent," said Marius Arlauskas, Chief Executive Officer of Urbo Bankas.

In 2025, the Bank earned a profit of EUR 5.5 million, which was 1.3 times lower than in 2024, when profit amounted to EUR 7.4 million. Deposits grew from EUR 557 million at the end of 2024 to EUR 655 million at the end of 2025. Compared with the same period in 2024, Urbo Bankas' loan portfolio increased last year from EUR 415 million to EUR 545 million.

On the last day of the year, the Bank's total assets stood at EUR 740 million, 17 per cent higher than a year earlier (EUR 635 million). Shareholders' equity increased by 6 per cent over the year, from EUR 64 million to EUR 68 million.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, the significant growth in lending to both private individuals and businesses led to a further increase in net interest income. Despite the overall contraction of interest margins in the market, Urbo Bankas' net interest income increased by 4 per cent (EUR 0.9 million) in 2025, reaching EUR 23.9 million.

As the net foreign exchange market in Lithuania continued to contract last year, the Bank's net result from foreign currency operations declined by EUR 0.5 million to EUR 1.9 million in 2025. Net fee and commission income also decreased by EUR 0.7 million to a total of EUR 2.9 million. According to Mr. Arlauskas, this trend was mainly driven by an 18 per cent (EUR 0.3 million) decrease in income from payment services.

Despite active competition in the banking sector, the Chief Executive Officer expects the Bank to maintain strong growth this year. This outlook is supported by sustained interest from small and medium sized enterprises in the financing solutions offered, continued growth in consumer and housing loans granted to private individuals, and the overall economic environment.

"According to the latest forecasts by experts at the Bank of Lithuania, the country's GDP is expected to grow by 3.2 per cent this year, compared with projected growth of 2.7 per cent in 2025. Favourable trends are also expected to continue in other key economic indicators: average wages are projected to rise further, while inflation is expected to gradually decline. Household consumption in Lithuania should not be constrained by the European Central Bank's base interest rates, which are not expected to increase in the near future," said Mr. Arlauskas.

At the end of December 2025, Urbo Bankas had 281 employees and its customer service network consisted of 25 territorial branches.

