Montag, 23.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: 892800 | ISIN: FR0000131757 | Ticker-Symbol: ER7
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 11:38
51,60 Euro
+5,26 % +2,58
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
23.02.2026 08:54 Uhr
Eramet SA: Statement regarding the fire at the extraction unit of the Eramet Grande Côte site in Senegal

Paris, 23 February 2026, 8:45 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Statement regarding the fire at the extraction unit of the Eramet Grande Côte site in Senegal

On Sunday, February 22, at around 3:00 p.m., a fire broke out at the extraction plant of the Eramet Grande Côte site, a subsidiary of the Eramet Group in Senegal specializing in the mining of mineral sands. The facility, which had been shut down for several days for scheduled maintenance operations, was immediately evacuated and secured. No casualties or injuries have been reported. The fire was brought under control at around 8:00 p.m. Investigations are underway to determine its causes and assess its impact on the site's operations.

As soon as the fire started at the WCP (Wet Concentration Plant) extraction facility, territorial and administrative authorities were informed, and a dedicated system was activated to ensure regular and transparent communication with neighboring communities regarding developments.

The immediate intervention of Eramet Grande Côte's internal emergency response teams (ERT - Emergency Response Team), mobilized without delay in coordination with firefighters from nearby localities, made it possible to contain the situation and extinguish the fire. The teams then carried out cooling operations on the facilities while continuing to secure the affected perimeter.

The safety of employees, contractors, and surrounding communities remains the absolute priority of the Eramet Group and its subsidiary Eramet Grande Côte.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the causes of the fire, verify the overall condition of the plant, and assess the impact of the event on the site's operations. Initial findings indicate that the fire was contained upstream of the WCP and that the spiral concentrators used for mineral sands separation were not affected.

The Eramet Group will provide further updates as soon as additional information becomes available.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth's mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet's ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth's mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

PRESS CONTACT

Media Relations Officer

Nedjma Amrani

T. +33 7 65 65 44 49

nedjma.amrani@eramet.com
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
