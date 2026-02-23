Analysis from BloombergNEF finds the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of a typical fixed-axis solar farm increased by 6% year-on-year in 2025 to stand at $39/MWh, but innovation and competition are expected to see costs fall by 30% through to 2035.The levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of solar energy is set to fall 30% by 2035, according to analysis from BloombergNEF. The analyst's Levelized Cost of Electricity 2026 report says that while benchmark costs for solar all rose in 2025, due to a combination of supply chain constraints, poorer resource availability and market reforms in China, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...