Sazerac: BABY SHOTS LAUNCHES IN THE UK

INTRODUCING THE NATION'S FAVOURITE COCKTAIL FLAVOURS - SHOT-SIZED AND READY FOR PRE-DRINKS

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sazerac, the global spirits company behind one of the world's biggest ready-to-drink success stories BuzzBallz, is expanding its UK shots portfolio with the launch of Baby Shots, a new range of cocktail-flavoured shots built around Gen Z pre-drinks rituals and the celebratory moments that shape British going-out culture.

With Baby Shots - flavour comes first. There is no shot-burn and no push towards high-strength serves. Instead, the range brings three of the UK's most-loved cocktails; Pornstar Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Mojito, into chilled and ready-to-pour shot formats.

At 15% ABV, Baby Shots offers a smoother, easy-drinking alternative to traditional shots for legal drinking age consumers, with clear cocktail flavour leading the way and no preparation required.

The range launches in 50ml minis, perfectly designed for impulse picks and flavour hopping, alongside 700ml bottles for sharing.

"Pre-drinks is where friends make night-out decisions together - what to pour, what to share, what actually feels fun to kick-start a night out," said Lauren Selman, Global Brand Director, Growth and Innovation at Sazerac. "Baby Shots was created for that moment".

Baby Shots is now available on Amazon, with select convenience stores nationwide coming later this year. Suggested retail pricing is 99p for 50ml and £10.99 for 700ml.

About Baby Shots

Baby Shots is a new cocktail-flavoured shot range created by Sazerac for the growing pre-drinks and student social occasion. Launching with three flavours - Pornstar Martini, Strawberry Daiquiri and Mojito. Baby Shots is available in 50ml and 700ml formats at 15% ABV. The brand launches first on Amazon ahead of national roll-out.

About Sazerac

With over 400 years of history, Sazerac is one of the world's largest distilled spirits companies. Now in the fourth generation of the current family ownership, Sazerac strives each day to bring the finest spirits to consumers and communities around the world. Over 500 of the world's most extraordinary brands are part of the Sazerac portfolio, including Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare, Weller, The Last Drop Distillers, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Southern Comfort, Wheatley Vodka, Meyers's Rum, White X Cognac, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Paddy's Irish Whiskey, and many more. Sazerac is also the steward of many fine distilleries internationally, including Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, United States; Domaine Sazerac de Segonzac in Cognac, France; Paul John Distillery in Goa, India; and Hawk's Rock Distillery in County Sligo, Ireland. Additional impressive locations can be found in New Orleans, Montréal, London, Cork and Sydney, to name a few. To learn more visit https://www.sazerac.com/.

