23.02.2026 10:38 Uhr
Stewart Law Offices Ranked by Best Law Firms in 2026

Stewart Law Offices Earns Prestigious 2026 Best Law Firms Ranking - A Firm That Stands With the Injured Every Step of the Way

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Stewart Law Offices, a trusted name in personal injury law across the Carolinas, has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms(R), ranked by Best Lawyers(R). The firm received Regional Tier 2 recognition in the Columbia, SC metropolitan area across three practice areas: Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants.

For over 30 years and across 6 office locations throughout North and South Carolina, Stewart Law Offices founded by Brent Stewart in 1995 has done more than win cases - they've walked alongside injured clients through some of the most difficult chapters of their lives. From the moment a client picks up the phone, the firm's attorneys and staff make it a priority to check in, follow up, and ensure that no one feels forgotten in the legal process. That hands-on, people-first approach is what sets Stewart Law Offices apart in a crowded legal landscape.

"We don't just take your case and wait for a court date," said a spokesperson for Stewart Law Offices. "We stay in contact with our clients, check on their recovery, and make sure they feel supported - not just legally, but as human beings going through a tough time."

This commitment to client care is precisely what Best Law Firms(R) recognizes. Rankings are determined through a rigorous, transparent research process that combines qualitative and quantitative data from peer and client reviews. Only the top 4% of law firms in the nation earn a ranking - and to qualify, at least one attorney in the firm must also be recognized in The Best Lawyers in America(R).

"Credibility is earned through consistent quality," said Philip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "These firms have propelled themselves to the forefront of the legal industry through excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction."

About Stewart Law Offices: Stewart Law Offices has been representing injury victims throughout the Carolinas for over 30 years. Their experienced trial lawyers help accident victims in NC & SC demand maximum compensation for their injuries - while providing the personal attention and follow-through that clients deserve. With 6 offices across the region, help is always nearby:

  • Rock Hill: 1242 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

  • Charlotte: 2427 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

  • Spartanburg: 409 S Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302

  • Columbia: 10 Calendar Ct, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29206

  • Beaufort: 205 Ribaut Rd, Suite A, Beaufort, SC 29902

  • Lexington: 203 W Main St, Suite D, Lexington, SC 29072

Media Contact

Organization: Stewart Law Offices
Contact Person Name: Brent Stewart
Website: https://www.stewartlawoffices.net
Email: citations@stewartlawoffices.net
Contact Number: +18667839278
City: Rock Hill
State: South Crolina
Country: United States

SOURCE: Stewart Law Offices



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stewart-law-offices-ranked-by-best-law-firms-in-2026-1139837

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
