LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha, the world's most trusted and leading all-in-one booking, payments, and business management platform for beauty, wellness, and selfcare professionals, today announced a landmark shift in consumer behavior as Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI become primary drivers for local service discovery. With a massive global footprint processing over 30 million appointments per month valued at more than $1.5 billion, Fresha reports that bookings referred directly from AI solutions such as Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude are growing at a staggering rate of 50% month-on-month. This data confirms that Fresha has evolved beyond a traditional SaaS tool to become the essential embedded booking infrastructure for the global beauty and wellness economy, integrating its massive marketplace data with the world's most advanced AI ecosystems to capture high-intent demand at the exact moment of consumer decision-making.

Central to this rapid acceleration is Fresha's deep integration with Google, where more than 30,000 Fresha-partnered businesses now leverage the platform's native Google booking infrastructure each month. Covering Google Gemini, Google Search, and Google Maps, this integration alone captures over 1,200,000 appointments per month, reinforcing Fresha's status as the largest provider of real-time booking connectivity within global search results. By providing a powerful API that serves as a high-quality data source for LLMs, Fresha ensures that its partner salons, barbershops, and spas are seamlessly discoverable and bookable through the next generation of AI-driven search, transforming how consumers interact with service-based commerce.

Regional data confirms that this shift is global in scale and reflects a durable behavioral transformation. In APAC markets, Google Gemini and other LLMs now account for 25% of all online booking referrals, meaning one in four appointments is driven directly by Google Reserve and Gemini, compared to approximately one in seven just two years ago. Europe continues to demonstrate strong marketplace-led expansion, with 15% of all new customers acquired via the Fresha Marketplace in Q4 2025. Across the Americas, GCC, and South Africa, booking share via AI-enhanced search has also increased steadily, proving that Fresha is the definitive leader in navigating the transition from traditional search to agentic, AI-powered discovery.

The Fresha Marketplace further consolidated its position as the industry's leading salon and spa marketplace in 2025, generating more than 3 million new client-to-business connections, representing 28% year-on-year growth. Today, the marketplace accounts for nearly 10% of total new client acquisition across the entire platform, with retention metrics demonstrating the strength of these relationships. 63% of Marketplace-acquired clients rebook within 12 months, rising to 68% across Europe and the GCC, while 15% of newly acquired clients booked across multiple businesses within their first year. For professionals using Fresha's salon booking software and spa management platform, the commercial impact is quantifiable, with partners achieving a median 9x return on investment, generating $9 in bookings for every $1 invested in new client acquisition.

James Hayward-Browne, Head of Brand and Marketing at Fresha, commented:

"We are witnessing a structural convergence of discovery and transaction across global selfcare markets. Search, social platforms and AI-driven interfaces are evolving into the customer journey. Fresha operates at the centre of this shift, powering booking infrastructure and business discovery directly within these environments. As consumer journeys become increasingly intent-led and conversational, our integrated marketplace, payments and booking platform enables partners to capture demand instantly and convert it into sustained, repeat revenue growth."

As digital discovery continues to integrate with real-time transaction capability, Fresha is redefining service-based commerce worldwide. By combining marketplace acquisition, embedded search booking, social connectivity, and integrated payments within a unified global infrastructure, Fresha has established itself as the most technologically advanced all-in-one platform for the selfcare space. Purpose-built to cater to all segments-from large-scale enterprise and multi-location groups to single-owner operated businesses and independents-Fresha provides a future-ready operating system that ensures professionals can thrive in an increasingly automated and AI-driven marketplace.

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

