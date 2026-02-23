As global solar investments continue to expand, the role of steel in solar infrastructure is evolving from a commodity-based input into a core element of integrated engineering solutions.Solar energy projects are undergoing a rapid transformation in both scale and technical complexity. Increasing installed capacities and service life expectations exceeding 25 years now require the steel used in supporting structures to be considered not merely as a construction material, but as an engineering component that directly influences overall project performance. This shift calls for a holistic evaluation ...

