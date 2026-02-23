The Moroccan authorities have established new net-metering tariffs for high, medium, and extra-high voltage systems from March 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027. The low-voltage tariff for residential PV will be set later, as the current regime mainly applies to industrial and commercial solar plants.Morocco's National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has set new net-metering tariffs for excess solar power for the period from 1 March 2026 to 28 February 2027. Power plant owners will receive MAD 0.21 ($0.023)/kWh during peak hours and MAD 0.18/kWh during off-peak hours. The tariffs apply to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...