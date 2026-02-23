Online Payment Platform (OPP), part of the Worldline Group and the leading payment provider for platforms and marketplaces, today announces a new strategic partnership with SUNMI, a global provider of BIoT hardware for retail and hospitality. The partnership delivers a complete, in-store and omnichannel embedded payment proposition designed for software providers and resellers across Europe.

OPP and SUNMI announce partnership

OPP has built a full-stack, out-of-the-box payment infrastructure that removes the friction of complex integrations and fragmented technology stacks. SUNMI complements this with a comprehensive ecosystem of devices, purpose-built for SoftPOS commerce.

Together, OPP and SUNMI enable SaaS platforms and resellers to support a wide range of payment use cases, from traditional countertop payments to mobile and self-service scenarios, through a single, unified solution.

The result is less technical overhead for development teams, less friction for commercial and sales teams, and significantly faster onboarding and deployment for merchants operating in multiple European markets. Ultimately, the partnership aims to make payment monetisation accessible to software providers that have historically lacked fully integrated payment and hardware solutions.

"Payments should be a growth engine for software companies, not a technical obstacle," said Richard Straver, Founder of OPP. "With this partnership, we remove the barriers that have traditionally made payments hard to monetise. SaaS platforms can launch faster, merchants can onboard easier, and platforms gain a new, predictable revenue stream, all from a single, integrated solution."

Instead of stitching together acquirers, terminals, compliance requirements, and reporting tools on a country-by-country basis, SaaS providers gain access to one integrated platform that covers the full payment stack. With simple APIs, competitive and predictable commercial models, and built-in scalability, OPP removes much of the traditional complexity associated with launching and managing payments.

"At SUNMI, our vision is to build a BIOT platform that helps fintechs and solution providers deliver tangible value to merchants, at scale. Our partnership with OPP is a great example of that. Together, we make it easy for ISVs to combine SUNMI's device portfolio with embedded payments, without added complexity.

By bringing payments and business applications onto a shared hardware and software foundation, we're enabling an ecosystem where innovation is practical, scalable, and ready to deploy," says Vincent Fillaut, Head of Payment at SUNMI.

Through the collaboration with SUNMI, OPP extends this proposition into physical retail and hospitality environments. SaaS platforms can now offer modern, device-based payment experiences as part of their core product, combining software, payments, and hardware into a single, commercial proposition that was previously difficult to achieve without significant scale and investment.

"This strategic partnership between SUNMI and OPP, part of Worldline, brings hardware and software together to make embedded payments more accessible for software platforms across Europe," said Joachim Goyvaerts, Head of SMB at Worldline.

The joint solution enables SaaS platforms to:

Monetise payments without complex integrations

Reduce implementation and deployment effort

Lower total cost of ownership

Deliver a complete end-to-end SaaS platform payment proposition

Support true omnichannel payment experiences across in-store, mobile, and digital environments

About SUNMI

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, SUNMI is a global leader in Business IoT (BIoT) solutions. The company designs and delivers smart terminals and connected device ecosystems that empower businesses across retail, hospitality, finance, healthcare, logistics, and other industries requiring intelligent, purpose-built devices.

With more than 800 employees, the company operates in over 200 countries and regions, supported by branches across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. SUNMI works with more than 28,000 global partners and serves over 3 million merchants worldwide. Its business-focused app ecosystem includes 20,000 developers and more than 13,000 applications across 100+ industries, making SUNMI App Store one of the largest commercial application platforms globally.

About Online Payment Platform

Online Payment Platform (OPP), part of the Worldline Group, is the leading payment provider for platforms and marketplaces. OPP enables SaaS platforms, software providers, and digital businesses across Europe to embed, deploy, and monetise payments through a unified, full-stack solution.

Designed to remove the technical and operational complexity traditionally associated with payments, OPP combines acquiring, onboarding, compliance, reporting, and omnichannel acceptance into a single platform with simple APIs and predictable commercial models. By democratising the monetisation of payments, OPP helps software companies turn payments into a scalable growth engine while delivering seamless payment experiences for merchants and their customers.

Headquartered in Delft, the Netherlands, OPP operates internationally with offices in Delft, Valencia, Berlin, and London, supported by a team of over 150 payment and technology specialists. The platform powers embedded payment experiences for leading European digital platforms, including Marktplaats, the largest marketplace in the Netherlands, Kleinanzeigen, a leading marketplace in Germany, and Stuart, a leading last-mile delivery platform.

