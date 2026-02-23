Piraeus Bank S.A. (ATHEX: TPEIR) (OTCQX: PIRBF) announces that it will host its Capital Markets Day 2026 on Thursday, 5 March 2026, in London. During the event, the Bank's senior management, including chief executive officer Christos Megalou, and chief financial officer Theo Gnardellis, will present the Strategic Plan 2026-2030, outlining the next phase of the organization's priorities, performance ambitions, and long-term value creation strategy.

The event will commence at 13:00 UK time and will be held in a hybrid format, combining an in-person presentation in London with a live webcast accessible to all interested parties. The program will include presentations from Piraeus Bank's executive leadership, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Attendance for the in-person event is subject to prior registration. Participants wishing to attend in person are kindly asked to contact the Investor Relations team at investor_relations@piraeusbank.gr.

Details regarding webcast access, presentation materials, and replay availability will be published on Piraeus Bank's corporate website in advance of the event.

About Piraeus Bank

Piraeus Bank, established in 1916, is the leading financial institution in Greece, in terms of market shares in loans, deposits, and branch presence. The Bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services, with recognized leadership in SME banking, retail banking, digital banking, and capital markets. Headquartered in Athens and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, Piraeus Bank employs approximately 7.4 thousand professionals and operates a nationwide network of 368 branches. As of 30 September 2025, Piraeus Group reported total assets of €83 billion. Piraeus Bank is committed to supporting the country's economic development and delivering long-term value for customers, shareholders, and society. Through disciplined execution, innovation, and sustainable banking principles, Piraeus Bank aims to drive growth and resilience across its operations.

