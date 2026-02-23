Anzeige
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 23

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 20 February 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share
Cum Income 		Pence per share
Ex Income
NAV with debt at par value 395.41 390.30
NAV with debt at fair value 399.43 394.33

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

23 February 2026

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


