Black Book Research Publishes "Germany: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026"

This newest Germany-focused report shares KRITIS-grade security and resilience requirements, administrative backbone replacement risk, and cloud-sovereignty expectations shaping acute-care HIS/KIS decisions for 2026-2030.

MUNICH, DE / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Black Book announced the publication of Germany: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026, a qualitative market report intended to support hospital executives, CIO leadership, agency administration, investors, clinical stakeholders, and procurement teams evaluating acute-care EHR/HIS (KIS) modernization and vendor selection in Germany. This report is part of the2026 Black Book series of country-centric research on the status of healthcare IT adoption, innovation and procurement, a subset of the 2026 Black Book of Global Healthcare IT covering 147 countries and downloaded over five thousand times in seven languages since the January distribution.

This report addresses the 2026-2030 planning horizon, focusing on how national digital health obligations and funding windows are changing procurement criteria, implementation models, and modernization sequencing across Germany's heterogeneous acute-care provider landscape.

Germany: HIT Context for 2026

Germany's acute-care EHR/HIS market in 2026 is being shaped by an unusually tight convergence of hard national deadlines and timeboxed funding-driven modernization, alongside escalating cybersecurity and workforce constraints.

A central change is that interoperability has become procurement-gating rather than a discretionary integration program. Buyers increasingly require proof that platforms are production-ready for Telematikinfrastruktur (TI) services, especially KIM secure messaging, eRezept, ePA connectivity, and structured content via MIO/FHIR profiles with operational monitoring and end-to-end accountability across vendor, integrator, and internal IT.

At the same time, the Krankenhauszukunftsgesetz (KHZG) pipeline has moved digital projects from pilots to industrial execution, concentrating funded activity on patient portals and the digital front door, digital documentation and nursing modernization, medication process upgrades, telemedicine enablement, and IT security uplift. Increasingly, hospitals are expected to evidence operational adoption and measurable impact. not only technical completion under auditability expectations.

Security is also no longer a technical "IT track." It is treated as a board-level procurement criterion, particularly for KRITIS-class providers and multi-site groups, where buyers are elevating requirements around tested recoverability, privileged access governance, and vendor accountability.

Factors influencing Germany procurement and modernization (2026-2030)

The Germany report highlights several factors expected to influence modernization and procurement priorities over the 2026-2030 horizon:

TI-first interoperability becomes workflow-native and monitored

TI services (KIM, eRezept, ePA, eAU/eArztbrief) are increasingly embedded into discharge and referral workflows, with buyers expecting monitoring dashboards, runbooks, and SLA-backed defect remediation for national services.

KHZG-driven modernization prioritizes audit-ready delivery

Investment concentrates on portals, documentation modernization, medication processes, and IT security-paired with stronger acceptance criteria and evidence packs aligned to KHZG categories and audits.

Administrative backbone replacement risk rises

Legacy patient administration, billing, and ERP estates-including SAP-dependent environments-are entering forced roadmap windows that overlap with KHZG delivery, increasing the importance of phased migration plans, coexistence architectures, and data portability commitments.

Security and resilience hardening becomes non-negotiable

Buyers are tightening expectations for tested DR/BCP, immutable audit logging, vulnerability management discipline, privileged access controls, and supplier security attestations especially in KRITIS-scale contexts.

Cloud adoption expands under sovereignty constraints

More workloads move toward managed/cloud models, but buyers require Germany/EU controls, clear data residency options, and assurance alignment (e.g., BSI-aligned expectations, and C5/ISO control reporting where applicable), along with transparent subcontractor governance.

Value shifts from modules to outcomes

Investment is concentrating on measurable throughput and staffing resilience: eMedication safety, mobile nursing workflows, digital discharge, and bed/OR flow improvements are increasingly prioritized over "dashboard-only" initiatives.

AI and automation becomes operational-but must be governed

Speech-to-text, summarization, triage support, and coding assistance are expanding into production use. Procurement increasingly requires governance, auditability, human-in-the-loop controls, and clear liability boundaries.

Germany: outlook signals included in the report

Near-term focus (2026-2027) on KHZG delivery and TI reliability uplift, including stabilizing KIM/eRezept workflows and reducing failure rates with operational runbooks and training

A medium-term shift (2028-2030) toward platform consolidation, reduction of integration sprawl, expanded structured data exchange via ePA/MIO, and scaled automation with governance

Continued fragmentation in buying behavior by federal state and ownership structure, alongside increasingly uniform gating requirements driven by national TI obligations

Converging "best-in-class" platform patterns: one clinical core per group, a shared integration layer, standardized identity and access, and enterprise analytics

Germany: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 is organized to support evaluation and planning, including:

Germany acute-care organization segments and segment-specific priorities (including university hospitals, public/municipal providers, non-profit groups, private hospital groups, specialty/rehabilitation settings, and ambulatory linkages

Regulatory, standards, and policy environment translated into architectural constraints and procurement implications

KHZG funding and public-sector digitization dynamics, including auditability and adoption expectations

National digital health foundations and TI interoperability requirements (KIM, eRezept, ePA, MIO/FHIR) with operational proof points

Market momentum, adoption patterns, and buying behaviors through 2030

Vendor landscape and platform patterns in Germany, plus vendor deep dives

Procurement checklist and contracting considerations emphasizing contract-ready evidence (monitoring, DR test reports, cloud assurance documentation, adoption KPIs, and exit/portability provisions)

A 2026 watchlist outlining operational uptake and risk areas to monitor (ePA value loops, TI reliability/accountability, KHZG audit outcomes, ERP/billing transition timing, cybersecurity posture, and AI governance)

"Germany's acute-care procurement environment is increasingly defined by proof of operational readiness. particularly for TI services. and by whether modernization programs can deliver audit-ready adoption under KHZG timelines," said Douglas Brown, President of Black Book. "This report is intended to clarify what buyers are treating as baseline requirements in 2026 and how those requirements are influencing modernization sequencing, risk management, and vendor evaluation through 2030."

Availability

Germany: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 is available as a digital market report for industry stakeholders globally at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/germany-state-of-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-2026. For licensing inquiries: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book Research

Black Book produces independent qualitative and quantitative research on healthcare technology, digital health, and healthcare services markets, with a focus on practical procurement implications and modernization outlooks. Germany: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 is a country subset of Black Book's 2026 State of Global Healthcare IT report, an approximately 700-page resource manual downloaded more than 5,000 times since December. The global report serves as an international reference on healthcare IT adoption, innovation, and regional purchasing trends, and is available in multiple languages. Black Book's mission is to improve healthcare IT buyer satisfaction, system usability, and measurable outcomes that support better patient care and expanded access worldwide. More information is available at https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-publishes-%22germany-state-of-acute-care-ehr-and-di-1139774