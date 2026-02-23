Intercompany Solutions Publishes New 2025 Startup Formation Snapshot 25 Percent of Client Incorporations Classified as High-Tech

ROTTERDAM, NL / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Intercompany Solutions, a Rotterdam-based consultancy specializing in Dutch company formation and corporate compliance for international entrepreneurs, today released a 2025 snapshot summarizing the types of startups incorporated through its services. Based on a review of all startups formed via Intercompany Solutions during the period covered, the firm reports that 25% of newly incorporated client startups were classified as operating in high-tech fields.

The snapshot reflects trends observed within Intercompany Solutions' incorporation activity and is intended to provide transparency into what international founders are building when establishing Dutch legal entities. Intercompany Solutions reports that in 2025 it onboarded more than 200 international entrepreneurs from more than 50 countries, with technology-related incorporations representing a significant portion of its overall work during the year.

Intercompany Solutions noted that many of the high-tech startups incorporated in 2025 are building products and services designed for enterprise or regulated operating environments. The firm observed recurring themes across software and data-driven businesses, including automation and analytics tools, advanced digital media workflows, and technology platforms supporting compliance, risk monitoring, and sustainability reporting. While the snapshot does not attempt to measure the total Dutch market, Intercompany Solutions stated that the activity profile of startups formed through its services indicates sustained demand from international founders for establishing operations in the Netherlands.

According to Intercompany Solutions, founders forming Dutch entities through its services come from a wide range of jurisdictions and typically incorporate to create a formal operating structure for EU-based commercial activity, to hire staff or contractors, and to establish contract-ready entities for customers, suppliers, and financial partners. The firm added that founders frequently seek support not only for incorporation but also for ongoing corporate compliance steps that follow formation, such as registrations, governance requirements, and operational setup.

Intercompany Solutions also stated that the 2025 snapshot highlights the diversity of use cases represented within its high-tech category. These include technology-enabled business models spanning software development, data processing, and specialized digital services. The firm emphasized that high-tech classifications in the snapshot are based on the primary activity of each incorporated startup as assessed at the time of formation, and that some startups may operate across multiple categories as they develop and expand.

"We publish this snapshot to provide a clear, practical view into what we're seeing in the startups incorporated through our services," said Ivo van Dijke, Founder of Intercompany Solutions. "In 2025, we reviewed all startups we formed in the period and classified their activities to understand the overall mix. Using that approach, 25% of newly formed startups were categorized as high-tech."

Methodology and scope

This snapshot is based on an internal review of all startups incorporated via Intercompany Solutions during the period covered (e.g., calendar year 2025). For each incorporated startup, Intercompany Solutions reviewed the company's stated activity and classified it into an internal activity category. The reported percentage was calculated by dividing the number of startups classified as high-tech by the total number of startups incorporated via Intercompany Solutions in the same period. This data describes Intercompany Solutions' incorporated-client population and is not presented as a measure of all startup incorporations in the Netherlands.

