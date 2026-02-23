New ThinkEdge devices deliver scalable, rugged, and versatile intelligence from gateway to high-performance edge for real-time insights

Lenovo expanded its ThinkEdge portfolio with a new generation of AI-driven edge computing solutions, including the compact and reliable ThinkEdge SE10n Gen 2, the AI-ready ThinkEdge SE30n Gen 2, the AI-powerhouse ThinkEdge SE60n Gen 2, and Lenovo's first industrial all-in-one (AIO) Panel PC, the ThinkEdge SE50a

As enterprises push intelligence closer to operations to improve resilience, reduce latency, and keep sensitive data local, edge computing has become a critical layer between devices, infrastructure, and cloud. Lenovo's ThinkEdge solutions are purpose-built, industrial-grade edge systems designed to run reliably in harsh, space-constrained environments where traditional servers or PCs are impractical.

Powered by Intel Core processors with scalable AI options, the fanless rugged lineup features industrial design ideal for 24/7 operation in factories and warehouses, seamless connectivity with options for Wi-Fi 6E, cellular connectivity and more. Backed by Lenovo's global supply chain, long lifecycle support, and enterprise-grade services, ThinkEdge solutions are engineered not just to deploy at scale, but to operate consistently over years of continuous use.

"Edge computing is where we turn insights into outcomes, and our next-generation ThinkEdge solutions place the power of AI exactly where decision making happens," says Marc Godin, Vice President General Manager, WW OEM Solutions IDG Commercial. "Powering real-world AI applications delivering real-time data means loss prevention and instant inventory insights in retail; visual inspection and predictive maintenance in manufacturing; imaging workflow support and operation insights in healthcare; and even crowd management and infrastructure monitoring in cities and venues."

"Our latest ThinkEdge portfolio delivers a truly comprehensive suite of solutions designed with AI in mind, from intelligent gateways to high-performance edge computing systems," states Sanjeev Menon, Vice President General Manager, Desktop Computing Business. "AI at the edge must be intelligent, protected and manageable at scale, and our lineup delivers by combining the latest computing core components, critical manageability and protection capabilities, and vertical industry ruggedization to help customers turn insights into recommendations and action."

Edge AI More Adaptability and Less Latency

Lenovo's newest ThinkEdge lineup delivers optimized on-device AI, enabling businesses to act faster while removing reliance on cloud connectivity, decreasing latency, strengthening data privacy, and lowering operational costs. Spanning lightweight gateways to high-performance AI edge systems and operator interfaces, the ThinkEdge portfolio integrates seamlessly into existing environments and can be remotely managed, allowing customers to start small and scale edge intelligence with confidence as their use cases evolve. The latest ThinkEdge portfolio includes:

ThinkEdge SE10n Gen 2 , a compact intelligent gateway that provides reliable mobile management where needed. Built for connectivity, data capture and lightweight edge analytics, the fanless nano gateway is easy to deploy and delivers essential performance for customers of all sizes without the commitment of large investments.

, a compact intelligent gateway that provides reliable mobile management where needed. Built for connectivity, data capture and lightweight edge analytics, the fanless nano gateway is easy to deploy and delivers essential performance for customers of all sizes without the commitment of large investments. ThinkEdge SE30n Gen 2, a versatile AI-ready gateway that turns data into decisions with real-time inferencing right next to the equipment. A rugged yet compact device built for real-world edge conditions, the fanless gateway optimizes the Intel Core processor to streamline device orchestration and fleet-level manageability for complex edge deployments.

a versatile AI-ready gateway that turns data into decisions with real-time inferencing right next to the equipment. A rugged yet compact device built for real-world edge conditions, the fanless gateway optimizes the Intel Core processor to streamline device orchestration and fleet-level manageability for complex edge deployments. ThinkEdge SE60n Gen 2 , a high-performance edge computer solution with AI capability that supports multi-camera vision, predictive analysis and autonomous workflows across industry and enterprise edge deployments. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated AI accelerators delivering up to 97 TOPS, the device brings reliable edge AI to the most demanding conditions, including industry automation, commercial autonomous robots, smart retail, healthcare, transportation, and more.

, a high-performance edge computer solution with AI capability that supports multi-camera vision, predictive analysis and autonomous workflows across industry and enterprise edge deployments. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with integrated AI accelerators delivering up to 97 TOPS, the device brings reliable edge AI to the most demanding conditions, including industry automation, commercial autonomous robots, smart retail, healthcare, transportation, and more. ThinkEdge SE50a, Lenovo's first industrial all-in-one Panel PC that embeds local AI intelligence into operator stations, reducing complexity while enhancing visibility, control, and insight at the point of interaction. Built for demanding environments, the rugged AIO is available in three different sizes (12.1", 15.6" or 21.5"). It can be expanded to fit individual needs and is Lenovo's most intuitive interface for frontline operations.

With its latest ThinkEdge portfolio, Lenovo is extending AI from the data center to the point of action, helping businesses turn operational data into real-world outcomes at the edge.

Availability 1

Lenovo ThinkEdge SE10n Gen 2 will be available in select markets worldwide starting July 2026.

Lenovo ThinkEdge SE30n Gen 2 will be available in select markets worldwide starting April 2026.

Lenovo ThinkEdge SE50n Gen 1 will be available in select markets worldwide starting June 2026.

Lenovo ThinkEdge SE60n Gen 2 will be available in select markets worldwide starting April 2026.

Visit the ThinkEdge web page to find out more or contact your local Lenovo sales representative.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

