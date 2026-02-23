Reltio, the leader in context intelligence, today announced it has earned the Azure Certified Software designation. This distinction validates that Reltio Data Cloud meets Microsoft's rigorous standards for security, reliability, and performance, enabling enterprises to confidently unify their data estates and fuel their AI agents with trusted, real-time business context.

The certification reinforces the value of Reltio's long-standing availability on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. By accessing Reltio Data Cloud through the Marketplace, Azure customers can streamline procurement and count their Reltio investment toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), simplifying budgeting and accelerating time-to-value.

"Achieving Microsoft Azure certification is a significant milestone for Reltio and a testament to our commitment to providing secure, seamless, and high-performance data solutions for enterprise customers," said Manish Sood, CEO and Founder of Reltio. "This recognition validates Reltio's architecture and capabilities and enables us to deliver unified data and real-time data intelligence supporting AI and digital transformation initiatives of businesses using Microsoft Azure."

Easier Access to a Carefully Vetted Industry Data Solution for Azure Customers

To secure the Microsoft Azure certification, Reltio went through a rigorous technical and business review in which it demonstrated its Certification makes it easier for Azure clients to work with Reltio and access its vetted solutions within the Azure environment, providing a seamless, secure experience.

The Azure Certified Software status assures buyers that Reltio is fully compatible with the Azure ecosystem, including specific integrations that accelerate AI readiness, such as Microsoft Fabric, which enables zero-copy data sharing for direct access to unified data without complex ETL, and Microsoft Purview, which deeply integrates data quality insights for end-to-end governance visibility.

Proven Innovator in Data Governance and Context Intelligence

Reltio works closely with customers to unify and govern their data to deliver context intelligence across their enterprise, enabling better decision-making. As the first cloud-based data management technology company, Reltio has over a decade of experience working with business customers in key industries, including life sciences, financial services, hospitality and manufacturing, to help them achieve their goals.

Reltio is available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. To learn more about Reltio's expertise, visit www.reltio.com.

About Reltio

Reltio (reltio.com a leader in real-time data intelligence, believes data is the key to powering your organization's success in the AI era. Reltio Data Cloud is the agentic data fabric for enterprise, powering real-time data intelligence and AI transformation with enterprise-grade security and governance. Our AI-native platform delivers unified, trusted, and context-rich data across domains through secure, governed pipelines. Organizations gain 360-degree views of their customers, products, suppliers, and other critical data sets, mobilized in milliseconds to any application, user, or AI agent. Trusted by the world's largest organizations, including those in regulated industries, Reltio helps fuel frictionless operations, reduce risk with robust data protection, and drive innovation.

"Reltio" is a registered trademark, and "Reltio AgentFlow" and "Reltio Data Cloud" are each trademarks of Reltio, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

