23.02.2026 12:06 Uhr
EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS WILL BE REVEALED IN AMSTERDAM ON TUESDAY, 30 JUNE 2026

The first edition of the European bars ranking will celebrate the greatest cocktail destinations in the region

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best, the organisation behind The World's 50 Best Bars, reveals that the first edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars will take place in the vibrant city of Amsterdam on Tuesday, 30 June 2026.

Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026 Logo

For its inaugural edition, the prestigious ranking will showcase the achievements of the finest bars, bartenders and cocktail cities in Europe. Amsterdam, a dynamic and influential hub for bar culture, was chosen to celebrate the continent's inspiring and evolving bar community, marking a first in 50 Best history across all awards.

The resulting list will be the first ranking of its kind to encompass Europe, compiled from the votes from more than 300 gender-balanced, anonymous bar industry experts from across the region. The voting panel - the Europe's 50 Best Bars Academy - comprises a balanced mix of bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-travelled cocktail connoisseurs, selected by the 11 Academy Chairs representing 11 sub-regions of Europe.

Highlights for the programme in Amsterdam will include the Bartenders' Feast, hosted the evening before the ceremony for those whose bar features in this year's ranking. The highly anticipated list of Europe's 50 Best Bars will be unveiled at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 30 June, with red-carpet arrivals and a drinks reception in advance of the live countdown and reveal of Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026, including the title of The Best Bar in Europe 2026, sponsored by Perrier.

Ahead of the ceremony, 50 Best will announce two special awards recognising excellence over the past year: the Michter's Art of Hospitality Award and the Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award.

In addition, the winners of the special awards categories entered by bars across Europe will be announced at the ceremony in Amsterdam, these are as follows:

  • One To Watch Award
  • Roku Industry Icon Award
  • Three Cents Best New Opening Award
  • Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
  • Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award
  • SevenRooms Best Bar Design Award
  • Best in Destination Awards
  • The Best Bar in Europe 2026, sponsored by Perrier

The countdown of the list of Europe's 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, will also be broadcast live to a global audience on YouTube.

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903259/Europe_50_Best_Bars_2026_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europes-50-best-bars-will-be-revealed-in-amsterdam-on-tuesday-30-june-2026-302693833.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
