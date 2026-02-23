H.I.G. Capital: H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe Hires Andy Armah-Kwantreng and Marimba Odundo-Mendez to Lead Its UK Direct Lending Platform

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has hired Andy Armah-Kwantreng as Managing Director and Marimba Odundo-Mendez as Principal to lead its UK direct lending team within H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe.

Mr. Armah-Kwantreng joins H.I.G. from Natwest Corporate & Institutional Banking, where he was a Managing Director in Sponsor Leveraged Finance. Prior to Natwest, he spent 16 years with Bank of Ireland and Société Générale in leveraged finance.

Mr. Odundo-Mendez joins H.I.G. from J.P. Morgan. Prior to joining H.I.G., Marimba held senior roles in the Leveraged Finance teams at J.P. Morgan and Nomura. He began his career in law, practicing debt finance at Kirkland & Ellis and having qualified at DLA Piper.

Pascal Meysson, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "We are delighted to welcome Andy and Marimba to our team. They both bring deep expertise in credit and extensive networks, which will be instrumental to our continued success in the UK Direct Lending market."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

