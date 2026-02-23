PCI Pal has signed a major new integrated reseller partnership with a leading global vendor of business communications, AI and customer experience technology. This adds a major player to PCI Pal's roster of resellers, providing endorsement of its technology and access to the vendor's global customer base. While we would not expect this agreement to have an immediate effect on revenue, it should provide support for the company's medium-term growth targets and we maintain our forecasts.

