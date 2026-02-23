New research from France shows that PV panel height critically influences airflow and evapotranspiration in agrivoltaic systems, with panel heights of less than 3 m affecting crops through altered airflow. The scientists highlighted the need for site-specific measurements and computational fluid dynamics to accurately estimate water and energy exchanges beneath PV panels.Researchers from Cerea, a common Lab between French energy giant EDF and the École nationale des ponts et chaussées (ENPC), have investigated how solar panels influence airflow in agrivoltaic installations, finding that panel ...

