The Taiwanese authorities have also introduced a repowering mechanism designed to encourage replacement of aging PV equipment.Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced its feed-in tariff (FiT) rates for the country's 2026 fiscal year. FiTs for solar remain unchanged from the second half of 2025. The highest available solar tariff stands at TWD 5.63 ($0.18)/kWh, for rooftop solar between 1 kW and 10 kW in capacity. Rates decline as installation size increases, with an array over 500 kW receiving a FiT of TWD 3.89/kWh. Ground-mounted solar installations above 1 kW can benefit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...