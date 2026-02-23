Milestone location will be the first lululemon store in Poland and will open with franchise partner Arion Retail Group

lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced the upcoming opening of the 100th lululemon store in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market, marking a significant milestone in the brand's international expansion journey. Across EMEA, lululemon stores are a blend of company- and franchise-operated locations, reflecting the brand's agile and considered approach to growth. Through its franchise partnership agreement with Arion Retail Group, the 100th lululemon location will open on March 13 in Warsaw, Poland, becoming the first lululemon store in the country.

This 100th store opening builds on lululemon's strong track record of international growth and follows the brand's announcement last year to expand its international presence in 2026 with six new market entries a record number for the brand in a single year through its franchise partnership model. In addition to Poland, planned market entries this year include Hungary, Romania, Greece, India, and Austria.

Since the first lululemon store in EMEA opened in London's Covent Garden in 2014, the company has steadily grown its physical footprint across the region. Today, there are lululemon store locations across 19 markets in EMEA. Earlier this month, lululemon opened its latest company-operated store in London on High Street Kensington, its 13th location in the city, reinforcing London's importance as a key city for the brand.

"As we continue to see strong demand for lululemon across the region, we're thrilled to grow our physical presence in Europe with the opening of the 100th store in EMEA, and first location in Poland, nearly 12 years after opening our first store in the region," said Sarah Clark, Senior Vice President, EMEA, lululemon. "We continue to see significant opportunity within EMEA as we scale our international business. With this new store, we look forward to new guests across the region being able to experience our high performance and high style products, alongside our community-led experiences rooted in movement and wellbeing."

lululemon's physical store footprint plays a central role in how the brand connects with its guests, serving as dynamic community hubs as well as elevated retail spaces. The stores showcase the brand's technical apparel and accessories designed to support a wide range of activities including yoga, Pilates, running, training, tennis, golf, and everyday movement.

With a presence in more than 30 markets globally, lululemon continues to strengthen its network across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China Mainland. The opening of the 100th lululemon store in EMEA reflects the brand's continued focus on long-term international growth, bringing its community-led approach and innovative products to even more guests around the world.

