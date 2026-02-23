Anzeige
23.02.2026 12:16 Uhr
Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Akums Strengthens European and UK Presence -- India's Largest CDMO Expands Global Footprint

NEW DELHI , Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., India's largest CDMO, has secured European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU GMP) certification for two of its manufacturing facilities located in India, reinforcing its growing presence in regulated global markets.

India's leading CDMO Akums accelerates growth across Europe and the UK

As India continues to be recognised as the "Pharmacy of the World," its pharmaceutical leadership finds strong expression in Akums. Manufacturing medicines for a nation of over 1.46 billion people, Akums contributes nearly 10% of India's total medicine consumption by volume, positioning it among the most significant pharmaceutical manufacturing players in the country.

The EU GMP certification includes renewal for its oral solid dosage facility (tablets, capsules and sachets) and fresh certification for its oral liquid facility (solutions, syrups and suspensions). These approvals enhance Akums' ability to serve regulated European markets while adhering to globally benchmarked quality and compliance standards.

With a long-term vision of being a recognised household name across EU and UK markets, Akums has marked its entry in UK Market with its first UK MHRA approval for Rivaroxaban. This approval marks Akums' direct entry into the UK anticoagulant market-a key segment of the UK pharmaceutical industry that is currently valued at around USD 2.6 billion.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Sandeep Jain, Managing Director, said:
"We built scale, compliance and credibility in India. Our vision now extends with the same commitment to Europe and the UK. What we have achieved domestically, we are determined to replicate globally-with quality, reliability and long-term partnerships."

Mr. Sanjeev Jain, Co-Managing Director, added:
"Our manufacturing strength, regulatory discipline and development capabilities allow us to enter regulated markets with confidence. This is a calibrated yet ambitious global expansion."

Akums has built an integrated, innovation-led R&D ecosystem spanning concept to commercial scale-up, supporting a portfolio of over 20,000 SKUs. With four advanced R&D centres, expertise across more than 60 dosage forms, and capabilities spanning complex injectables, oral solids, liquids, nutraceuticals and novel drug delivery systems to deliver globally competitive pharmaceutical solutions.

Currently serving 1,500+ clients worldwide, Akums operates 14 world-class plants comprising 12 formulation manufacturing facilities and 2 API plants, with a collective production capacity exceeding 50+ billion units annually.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918119/Akum_Accelerates_Growth.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918118/5818345/Akums_Logo.jpg

Akums Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/akums-strengthens-european-and-uk-presence--indias-largest-cdmo-expands-global-footprint-302694512.html

