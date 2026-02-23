Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Slotozilla, a top iGaming platform known for hundreds of reviews and bonus listings, reported continued growth in Q4 2025. The company has announced a hugely successful first quarter in 2025.

This was followed by equally significant strides in Q2 and Q3, prompting anticipation for Q4. However, the company's efforts delivered tangible results, with the Sigma Rome 2025 at the centre of the strategy. It signalled a rousing close to the year, and also a foundation on which Q1 2026 is being built.

Slotozilla partnerships Q4 2025 & Sigma Rome Outcomes

Sigma Rome Outcomes

The Sigma Rome summit allowed Slotozilla to secure new partnerships for strategic coverage. The team also worked tirelessly to strengthen existing ones. Discussions with affiliates from several GEOs bore some groundbreaking results. These provided a gateway for expanding the brand's reach and enriching its bonus catalogue. The event also reinforced Slotozilla's reputation as a trusted affiliate hub, boosting chances of further collaborations.

New Partnerships

Q4 saw the addition of 12 new partners, including Rollsteam with 40 bonuses, Magiore Partners with 25, and Storm Affiliates with 25. Ruby Affs contributed 17 bonuses, while Rave Partners added 14.

Smaller but important contributions came from Doitpartners, Themine Partners, WWG Partners, and Casinokings Affiliates. These partners helped Slotozilla maintain 160 active bonuses, delighting users worldwide. The company also secured 24 additional offers in testing, which players and stakeholders will be eagerly awaiting.

Exclusive Bonuses

Exclusive offers introduced in Q4 included no deposit free spins from Magiore Partners and Storm Affiliates.

The lineup also introduces welcome bonuses, shoring up the variety Slotozilla offers. Mobile-optimised promotions are another highlight of the company's discussions. The summit outcomes are thus geared at ensuring players can access offers seamlessly across devices.

Geographic Coverage

One of Slotozilla's objectives at Sigma Rome was to expand its geographic coverage. Post-summit, the expansion touched DACH, Italy, Greece, Denmark, Romania, Hungary, and Finland. The company also solidified its presence in markets such as Canada, the UK, Spain, Poland, New Zealand, and Australia. This broad coverage speaks to Slotozilla's continued efforts to tailor offers to local preferences.

About Slotozilla

Slotozilla is a trusted iGaming information company with 10+ years of operation under its belt. The platform offers 100+ transparent casino ratings, payment method reviews, and 3800+ free slots. It is also a hub for hundreds of casino bonuses and industry-wide insights. Slotozilla leverages its expert team and reliable quality to strengthen its position in the industry.

Website: www.slotozilla.com

