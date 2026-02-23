Announcing the 2026 Guelph Consumer Choice Award Winners

GUELPH, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Guelph and Centre Welington region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Guelph Consumer Choice Award Winners.
GUELPH AWARD RECIPIENTS
Applied Biomechanics Orthotics and Bracing
Atrix10 Inc.
Bert's Auto & Tire
Bushido Kids Karate
Cameletti & Cameletti Law Office
Complete Bookkeeping Services
Easy Flip Garage Doors Inc.
Gladiator Pro Wash
Gowylde Real Estate
Guelph Paving
Guelph Solar
Hartmann Windows & Doors
Karma Yoga
M&T Printing Group
Macho Movers
McCormick Photography
MGA Scaffolding Inc.
MNP LTD.
Natalie Maaden Laser & Spa
Peace of Mind Care
Peekaboo Play Centre
Reitzel Bros. Environmental
Six Star Travel
Troy's Toys
Upper Grand Eye Care
Vince Aluminum Awnings
Ward Hearing Centre Inc.
Wisdom's Jewellers
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
