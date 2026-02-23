NOTE: All finances in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Alford Drilling has arrived at its Sunnyside Property in Arizona and the Phase II earn-in drill program is underway (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Alford Drilling at Sunnyside

The Phase II drill program will test near surface chalcocite (Cu) occurrences targets in the central portion of the project identified and drilled by ASARCO in the 1990s, copper, gold, and polymetallic anomalies near the Sunnyside and Volcano mines born out of a fracture sampling study by Big Rock Exploration in 2019, and geophysical resistivity/chargeability targets south of the World's Fair Mine generated by NSAMT surveys performed by Geofisica TCM in 2018. The program is expected to take three to four months to complete. Barksdale anticipates assaying to take up to two months to receive, following submission to the laboratory.

"We are thrilled to begin the Phase II drilling at Sunnyside," said Barksdale CEO William Wulftange. "The financial support of our long-term as well as new shareholders, planning by our technical staff, guidance of the USFS, the USFWS, and long-term relationships with talented environmental and drilling contractors have enabled our story to march forward."

Harshaw District update

Barksdale's neighbor, South32 Limited, recently provided development results of its Hermosa project. South32 Limited released copper equivalent assay results from recent drilling at the Peake Deposit and stated that the Peake may be part of the Taylor deposit and the two may eventually be shown to be the same deposit. It is designing a small, add-on production circuit to recover the copper endowment. Recent Barksdale drill results and historical ASARCO data have shown that Taylor continues into Sunnyside in holes SUN24-002B and TCH-2A, and now South32 reports Peake may combine with Taylor. (Source: South32 presentation, February 13, 2026).

It is Barksdale's operating premise that the emplacement of the Sunnyside porphyry system generated proximal copper porphyry style deposits, polymetallic skarn deposits, proximal to distal polymetallic carbonate replacement deposits, near surface copper-gold, silver-lead and other metal deposits mined since the 1850s and deposits yet to be discovered. Barksdale is focused on exploration, discovery and expanding the known metal endowment with every sample taken and drill hole completed.

San Javier

Barksdale is reviewing a sample collection program to assay historic core drill samples and core from 2021 Barksdale drilling for gold content. San Javier is classified as an iron-oxide-copper-gold deposit and Barksdale's drill campaign in 2021 identified at least three broad intercepts of gold values, including 27 metres (93m to 102m) of 1.97 g/t gold in SJ21-04 along with two, 21-metre intervals in SL21-05 of 0.55 g/t (42m to 63m) gold followed by 1.57 g/t (114m to 125m) in hole SJ21-05.

Additional Information

Barksdale Resources operates under a Plan of Operation, Project Number: 2810-030503-POO-2018-004, approved by the United States Forest Service in September of 2023. Barksdale Resources and the USFS meet when needed to review proposed work and subsequent reclamation of disturbed ground. The most recent site review regarding the Company's Phase II drill program occurred in January 2026.

The BRE fracture study in 2019 collected select rock scrapings along outcrop fracture surfaces in the central and northern part of the Sunnyside project. These results were then plotted on a plan view map and contoured using BRE contouring programs to highlight high and low metal concentrations. Elements contoured include copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, antimony, and manganese.

The Phase II earn-in requirements as outlined in the Joint Venture Agreement with Great Basin Metals ("GBM"), require the Company to drill 25,000 feet and spend $6,000,000, pay $550,000 and issue 4,900,000 shares to increase the Company's 51% ownership of Sunnyside to 67.5%.

The Joint Venture Agreement allows for excess expenditures from the Phase I earn-in program to be applied to Phase II spend requirements. As such, the required Phase II expenditures were previously met in the Phase I program. Following completion of the Phase II drill program and subsequent cash and share payments, all future expenditures will be jointly funded by BRO and GBM at the 67.5% to 32.5% ratio.

Qualified Person

William Wulftange, SME Reg. Mem., LPG Utah, Barksdale's CEO, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure-particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals-at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or" should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the Phase II earn-in drill program, including the effect and potential results thereof, and the Company's review of historic drill samples and core, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements should beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

