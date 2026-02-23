ThinkPalm Technologies Pvt Ltd: ThinkPalm Partners with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) to Drive IIoT Innovation and Sustainability in Singapore

Visit us at MWC Hall 5, Stand 5A83, Booth 3

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkPalm Technologies, a technology solutions provider specializing in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital sustainability, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), one of Singapore's leading institutions of higher learning. The partnership focuses on driving IIoT-led sustainability initiatives, strengthening industry-academia collaboration, and enabling hands-on learning with real-world impact.

A Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Sustainability

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to position NYP as a reference campus for IIoT-enabled sustainability solutions by combining NYP's education ecosystem with ThinkPalm's IIoT expertise.

NetvirE, ThinkPalm's IIoT platform, will serve as the core technology enabler, supporting real-world sustainability use cases and scalable adoption.

Driving IIoT Adoption Through Green Data Centre

As the first phase of the partnership, ThinkPalm will deploy its IIoT system at NYP's Green Data Centre to deliver a measurable model for energy efficiency, demonstrating how IIoT technologies can optimize energy consumption, improve operational performance, and reduce carbon footprint.

The Green Data Centre will serve as a reference platform for industry adoption, offering learning opportunities for SMEs, start-ups, and enterprise organizations. In subsequent phases, IIoT deployment could potentially be extended to NYP's School of Engineering, including classrooms and specialized labs such as IoT and sustainability labs.

Talent Development and Co-Creation Initiatives

Talent development is a key pillar of the collaboration. Planned initiatives include internship and experiential learning programs that provide students with hands-on exposure to IIoT technologies. These programs will also support cross-border and virtual collaboration, guided by ThinkPalm's engineering experts.

In addition, ThinkPalm and NYP will explore joint projects with government and industry, involving students in real-world use cases. The collaboration also strengthens ThinkPalm's role as a trusted IIoT partner while reinforcing NYP's leadership in applied education.

About ThinkPalm

ThinkPalm is a leading product engineering and software development company focused on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital transformation, and sustainability-driven innovation. With 15 years of industry experience, ThinkPalm empowers global clients to navigate digital transformation through innovative solutions.

About Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP)

Established in 1992, NYP is one of Singapore's leading polytechnics, offering quality education and training across full-time diploma programmes and continuing education options. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and applied learning, NYP aims to develop future-ready talent and support industry growth.

