Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 13:14 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2026 Waterloo Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Waterloo region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WATERLOO AWARD RECIPIENTS

AC Legal & Notary Services
NOTARY SERVICES
www.aclegalservices.ca

Alli's Paws Pet Grooming
PET GROOMING
www.allispawspetgrooming.ca

Alpha Security Services
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.alphasecurityservices.ca

Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
COLLEGE - CAREER & BUSINESS
www.andersoncollege.com

Bavarian Window Works
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.bavarianwindows.com

Borman Construction Renovation Contractors
BASEMENT RENOVATOR
www.bormanconstruction.ca

Budget Blinds
WINDOW COVERINGS
www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/waterloo

Canadian Hot Tubs Inc.
HOT TUBS AND SPAS
www.canhottub.com

CryoDragon Inc.
WEB DESIGN
www.cryodragon.ca

Dodds Doors
GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS
www.doddsdoors.com/location/cambridge

Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning
AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.dunnheating.com

Fence and Deck Experts
DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR
www.fenceanddeckexperts.com

Frost Paralegal Services
PARALEGAL SERVICES
www.frostparalegalservices.ca

Grand River Tanning Salon
SUNTANNING SALONS
www.grandrivertanningsalon.com

Guelph Solar

Solar Energy Systems

www.guelphsolar.net

Home-Tite Pest Control & Proofing
PEST CONTROL
www.hometite.ca

Indigo Tutoring & Consulting
TUTORING
www.indigo-tutoring.com

J&J Painting
PAINTING CONTRACTOR
www.jandjpainting.net

Kingscourt Construction
TILE CONTRACTOR
www.kingscourtconstruction.com

Kitchener Sunrooms / Complete Home Construction
SOLARIUMS / SUNROOMS
www.completehomeconstruction.ca

KW Towing
TOWING SERVICE
www.kwtow.com

M&T Printing Group
PHOTOCOPY, PRINT & DIGITAL SERVICES
www.mtprint.com

Macho Movers
MOVING COMPANIES
www.machomovers.ca

Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc.
MASONRY
www.mitchellblackwellparging.com

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/waterloo

Mortgage Intelligence - Jon Strickland
MORTGAGES
www.jonstrickland.ca

Rayzor Edge Tree Service
TREE SERVICE
www.retrees.ca

Reitzel Bros. Environmental
ASBESTOS REMOVAL
www.ags-environmental.com

Slinger Solutions
HOME AUTOMATION
www.slingersolutions.com

Smile Care Dental
DENTISTS
www.smilecaredental.ca/en-ca

Straight Street Events
AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES
www.straightst.com

Toronto Truck Driving School - Cambridge
DRIVING SCHOOL - TRUCK
www.cambridge.torontotruckdrivingschool.com

Transit Trailer Limited
TRAILER RENTAL, LEASING AND SALES
www.transittrailer.com

W-W Immigration Services Inc.
IMMIGRATION CONSULTING
www.wwimmigration.ca

Waterloo Walk-In Clinic
MEDICAL CLINIC - PRIVATE
www.waterlooclinic.com

Whitney's Aesthetics
MEDICAL SPA
www.whitneysaesthetics.com

Learn more about 2026 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-waterloo-region-consumer-choice-award-winner-1139702

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.