Announcing the 2026 Waterloo Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Waterloo region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WATERLOO AWARD RECIPIENTS

AC Legal & Notary Services

NOTARY SERVICES

www.aclegalservices.ca Alli's Paws Pet Grooming

PET GROOMING

www.allispawspetgrooming.ca Alpha Security Services

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.alphasecurityservices.ca Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology

COLLEGE - CAREER & BUSINESS

www.andersoncollege.com Bavarian Window Works

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.bavarianwindows.com Borman Construction Renovation Contractors

BASEMENT RENOVATOR

www.bormanconstruction.ca Budget Blinds

WINDOW COVERINGS

www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/waterloo Canadian Hot Tubs Inc.

HOT TUBS AND SPAS

www.canhottub.com CryoDragon Inc.

WEB DESIGN

www.cryodragon.ca Dodds Doors

GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS

www.doddsdoors.com/location/cambridge Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning

AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.dunnheating.com Fence and Deck Experts

DECKS AND PATIO CONTRACTOR

www.fenceanddeckexperts.com Frost Paralegal Services

PARALEGAL SERVICES

www.frostparalegalservices.ca Grand River Tanning Salon

SUNTANNING SALONS

www.grandrivertanningsalon.com Guelph Solar Solar Energy Systems www.guelphsolar.net Home-Tite Pest Control & Proofing

PEST CONTROL

www.hometite.ca Indigo Tutoring & Consulting

TUTORING

www.indigo-tutoring.com J&J Painting

PAINTING CONTRACTOR

www.jandjpainting.net Kingscourt Construction

TILE CONTRACTOR

www.kingscourtconstruction.com Kitchener Sunrooms / Complete Home Construction

SOLARIUMS / SUNROOMS

www.completehomeconstruction.ca KW Towing

TOWING SERVICE

www.kwtow.com M&T Printing Group

PHOTOCOPY, PRINT & DIGITAL SERVICES

www.mtprint.com Macho Movers

MOVING COMPANIES

www.machomovers.ca Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc.

MASONRY

www.mitchellblackwellparging.com MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/waterloo Mortgage Intelligence - Jon Strickland

MORTGAGES

www.jonstrickland.ca Rayzor Edge Tree Service

TREE SERVICE

www.retrees.ca Reitzel Bros. Environmental

ASBESTOS REMOVAL

www.ags-environmental.com Slinger Solutions

HOME AUTOMATION

www.slingersolutions.com Smile Care Dental

DENTISTS

www.smilecaredental.ca/en-ca Straight Street Events

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.straightst.com Toronto Truck Driving School - Cambridge

DRIVING SCHOOL - TRUCK

www.cambridge.torontotruckdrivingschool.com Transit Trailer Limited

TRAILER RENTAL, LEASING AND SALES

www.transittrailer.com W-W Immigration Services Inc.

IMMIGRATION CONSULTING

www.wwimmigration.ca Waterloo Walk-In Clinic

MEDICAL CLINIC - PRIVATE

www.waterlooclinic.com Whitney's Aesthetics

MEDICAL SPA

www.whitneysaesthetics.com

Learn more about 2026 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-waterloo-region-consumer-choice-award-winner-1139702