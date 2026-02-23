Announcing the 2026 Waterloo Region Consumer Choice Award Winners

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Waterloo region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners.
WATERLOO AWARD RECIPIENTS
AC Legal & Notary Services
Alli's Paws Pet Grooming
Alpha Security Services
Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology
Bavarian Window Works
Borman Construction Renovation Contractors
Budget Blinds
Canadian Hot Tubs Inc.
CryoDragon Inc.
Dodds Doors
Dunn Heating and Air Conditioning
Fence and Deck Experts
Frost Paralegal Services
Grand River Tanning Salon
Guelph Solar
Solar Energy Systems
www.guelphsolar.net
Home-Tite Pest Control & Proofing
Indigo Tutoring & Consulting
J&J Painting
Kingscourt Construction
Kitchener Sunrooms / Complete Home Construction
KW Towing
M&T Printing Group
Macho Movers
Mitchell Blackwell Parging & Masonry Inc.
MNP Ltd.
Mortgage Intelligence - Jon Strickland
Rayzor Edge Tree Service
Reitzel Bros. Environmental
Slinger Solutions
Smile Care Dental
Straight Street Events
Toronto Truck Driving School - Cambridge
Transit Trailer Limited
W-W Immigration Services Inc.
Waterloo Walk-In Clinic
Whitney's Aesthetics
Learn more about 2026 Waterloo Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category win this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
