Montag, 23.02.2026
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: A2QHA8 | ISIN: VGG4095T1075
NASDAQ
20.02.26 | 21:56
0,831 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 13:00 Uhr
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation Announces Effective Date of Dual-Class Share Structure

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that its dual-class share structure will become effective on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 24, 2026.

In connection with the implementation of its dual-class share structure, the Company amended and restated its memorandum and articles of association and the ordinary shares of no par value in the Company were re-designated into class A ordinary shares of no par value which will carry one vote each (the "Class A Ordinary Shares") and class B ordinary shares of no par value which will carry 25 votes per share.

The Company anticipates that beginning with the opening of trading on February 24, 2026, the Class A Ordinary Shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol "GTEC" and the same CUSIP number G4095T107.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) is a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.gtec-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except to the extent required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2025, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
