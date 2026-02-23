Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce the commencement of two high-resolution UAV airborne magnetic surveys. The first survey is now underway at the Company's 100% owned Northern Queen Mine property in the Dryden area, and the second will be conducted at its 50% owned Bully Boy Mine patented claims in the Rainy River District.

The two surveys will be conducted by Rosor Exploration of Burlington, Ontario. They will be flown with a MagArrow magnetometer by Geometrics suspended from a Matrice 300 RTK drone along 50-meter spaced lines at a height of 50 meters for a total of 342.1 line-kilometers covering an area of approximately 14.7 square kilometers.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10613/284871_79bc156044396b29_001full.jpg

Richard Rivet said, "This is an important step for these two properties that have not seen modern exploration for decades. These drones can fly at tree-top level with tight-line spacing, which gathers exceptionally detailed data that highlights subtle magnetic features for interpreting structures and identifying potential drill targets. The survey results are expected to be received in two to three weeks, depending on the weather and the time it takes for the geophysicist to process and image the survey data and provide us with a report."

Northern Queen Mine Property : This newly acquired 77 claim unit property hosts 1 historical mine shaft and is comprised of roughly 3500 acres covering roughly 9 kms of strike length of highly prospective geology. The property lies along the southern boundary of the NexGold Goliath Gold Deposit, and the eastern part of the property is also situated on the Northern border of the Dryden Gold claims. It produced gold and silver from 1897 to 1899. Ownership 100%

More details can be seen at: https://www.goldenrapturemining.com/Projects/Northern-Queen-Mine

Bully Boy Mine Property : Includes four patented mineral claims hosting 2 historical mine shafts. The historical records of the Bully Boy Mine are limited; however, archival Ontario Ministry of Mines files indicate that high-grade gold was first discovered in 1885 and that it was mined intermittently from 1898 to 1906. Ownership 50%.

More detailed info can be seen at https://www.goldenrapturemining.com/Projects/Bully-Boy-Mine

Richard Rivet said, "Both properties benefit from excellent infrastructure and strong accessibility. Golden Rapture also has the luxury of having its own in-house portable diamond drill, therefore giving us a low cost of exploration and the ability to mobilize our drill to any location on a moment's notice. We look forward to reviewing both survey results and pursuing the targets they reveal."

