Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the "Company") announces that it has received assay results from sampling on the Bonaparte copper-gold property, located approximately 50km north of Kamloops, B.C., within the Kamloops Mining Division. The Company sent 71 grab samples from an October visit in for assaying that included bedrock quartz-chalcopyrite vein material, hornfelsed argillite wall rock and mineralized dump material from past open pitting activities. Gold assays ranged from 0.001 to 122.1 g/t gold and 0.006 to 2.28 % copper.

The property has different target areas including:

Cu/Au/Mo porphyry potential Bulk-tonnage RIRGS target with high grade gold results in historic drilling, trenching, underground exploration** High grade gold-copper low sulphidation veins systems.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of Decade Resources, stated:

"The Bonaparte Gold project is an exciting property located in an area well accessed by a network of logging roads and infrastructure. The Company is very excited to continue with a strategy for advancing the project, which has the potential to add great value for both the Company and the shareholders. As the Company continues compiling all the historic data, it is anticipated that this will aid the designing and completing of drill programs across multiple high-priority gold and copper targets. The Company feels that historic work basically concentrated on the Discovery Zone area which represents an area 300 m wide and 250 m long in the NW corner of the claims and did not explore other compelling targets. The Company plans a multi-phase program including drilling, soil and silt sampling and further geophysics."

The sampling was conducted on exposed quartz-sulphide vein material in open cuts, altered and hornfelsed argillite in the contact areas and mineralized material in dump areas.

Highlights of the October 2025 sampling are shown below:

Sample Number Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Bi ppm Te ppm 25-BPE-14 Grab 81.3 31.83 1.361 124.9 133.03 25-BPE-15 Grab 12.9 34.35 1.556 115.8 161.24 25-BPE-31 Grab 122.1 259 1.087 321.92 >500 25-BPE-37 Grab 126.8 51.59 2.84 115.26 156.88 25-BPE-44 Grab 75.1 25.93 1.165 53.59 71.97 25-BPE-62 Grab 10.17 3.88 0.034 28.24 23.72 25-BPE-64 Grab 42.7 6.42 0.01 123.82 93.55 25-BPE-65 Grab 44.6 20.36 0.702 39.39 60.66 25-BPE-70 Grab 10.79 18.39 0.869 9.34 18.25

Note: The samples above were random in nature but do not necessarily represent the metal content in the source area. The Company feels that the high metal content is highly encouraging and further investigation is warranted.

Samples 25-BPE 14 and 15 were taken from dump material along an overgrown trench on a quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite vein. Samples BPE 31, 37 and 44 are from dump material left from the previous high grading operations consisting of mixed wall rock and quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite mineralization. Sample 25-BPE 62 is from a quartz vein with minor chalcopyrite along the east wall of the previous mining pit. Sample 25-BPE 64 and 65 are from sub-crop of the south Crow vein exposed during reclamation and 25-BPE-70 is a sample of quartz-chalcopyrite along the west side of the mining pit.

Highlights of the July 2025 sampling previously released are shown below:

Sample Number Sample Type Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Bi ppm Te ppm 25-BP-1 Grab 175.7 78.63 2.267 139.63 218.83 25-BP-3 Grab 82.3 35.98 1.548 115.8 161.24 25-BP-4 Grab 15.02 58.3 5.902 6.27 22.86 25-BP-5 Grab 1662.2 519 0.88 675.48 >500 25-BP-7 Grab 2.45 0.58 0.006 0.66 2.1

The high bismuth and tellurium values indicate a potential for a RIRGS environment **.

The following map shows the location of Samples 25-BPE 8 to 15 inclusive and 25-BPE 63 to 67 inclusive.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/284827_f834aeb07486593d_001full.jpg

Map is extracted from a 43-101 on the property prepared in 2019 for the previous operators by R. Kemp, P.Geo.

Samples collected in July are shown in a blue colour while the October 2025 sampling is shown in a red colour.

Out of the 71 samples collected in October, 37 assayed > 1 g/t gold while 36 assayed > 0.1 % copper.

The following photo shows the location of sample 25-BPE-27 to 49 inclusive, 25-BPE-53 to 56 inclusive, 25-BPE-59 to 62 inclusive and 25-BPE-68 to 71 inclusive. Sampling from July 2025 is shown in black colour and October 2025 in a red colour.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3615/284827_f834aeb07486593d_002full.jpg

2026 Strategy to Advance the Gold-Copper Targets

The historic IP surveys successfully delineated a number of anomalous zones and features for Discovery Zone style Au-vein targets, extending southward as well as parallel targets to the east underlying anomalous soil geochemistry. The Discovery Zone contains a series of parallel and sub-parallel gold-bearing quartz veins hosted within a mylonitic shear zone some 250 to 300 meters wide. A basalt cap immediately to the south of the Discovery Zone covers the projected extension of this auriferous zone. Compilation of all historical exploration results have delineated a 2 km long, gold and copper soil geochemistry anomaly extending from the Discovery Zone to the southeast, down the Cooler Creek valley. Outcrop is limited in the valley by glacial till cover. A historic drill hole, 15-05 located roughly 500m east of the Discovery zone area tested a coincident resistivity and Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly encountering quartz veins in granodiorite similar to those encountered in the "Discovery Zone." Assay results from DDH 15-05 returned 7.88g/t gold, 38.4g/t silver and 0.33% copper over a 1.0m core width. The 1988 soil geochemical surveys along Cooler Creek identified many anomalous Au-Cu soil geochemical anomalies with soil results reporting up to 3,270ppb Au and a rock grab sample of quartz vein material reporting 73.03g/t Au (2.13opt Au).

Existing geophysical data indicates the potential for a large porphyry system situated approximately 1km South of the original Discovery Zone. A second and smaller zone also appears to lie below the original Discovery Zone at depth. Data indicates the larger southerly body begins near the surface and gradually increases in size to approximately 3km wide x 2km wide at approximately 275m depth and then gradually decreases in size to a depth of 500m which is the extent of the geophysical data. Little to no geochemical surveys have been conducted in this area.

The Company QP has not verified the above results and they should not be relied on. They are included as reference data for exploration potential.

The Company is proposing four 1.5 km receiver lines to better define the low resistivity/high chargeability anomaly to the south of the Discovery area. In addition, drilling will test the Discovery area as well as IP anomalies with overlying MMI anomalies over the larger southern low resistivity/high chargeability anomaly. Soil sampling will be conducted east of the Discovery area as well as east of the copper-gold anomalies along Cooler Creek.

Assaying

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' preparation laboratory in Terrace, B.C., and assayed at MSA Labs' geochemical laboratory in Langley, B.C. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 25 parts per million gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four-acid digestion with multielement ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Labs' quality system complies with the requirements for the international standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the company.

Qualified Person

Ed Kruchkowski, P.Geo., President of Decade Resources Ltd., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He also conducted the sampling reported in this press release.

About Decade Resources Ltd.

