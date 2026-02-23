Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - FIRST ANDES SILVER LTD. (TSXV: FAS) (OTC Pink: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ0) ("First Andes" or the "Company") today announced that it has engaged Ryan Johnson to serve as Vice President, Corporate Communications. Mr. Johnson will support the Company's corporate communications and marketing strategy and provide marketing and public relations advisory services, including coordinating marketing initiatives, news flow and events, and facilitating introductions to media, digital and social media marketing contacts and other communications service providers.

In consideration of these services, the Company will pay Mr. Johnson C$7,000 per month plus applicable taxes. The engagement is month-to-month and may be terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' notice. The engagement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Mr. Johnson and the Company are not related parties and deal at arm's length. Mr. Johnson does not own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company, nor does he have any right or intention to acquire such securities.

About Ryan Johnson

Mr. Johnson brings over 19 years of capital markets experience focused on corporate communications, investor relations, and digital marketing for public issuers. He has extensive experience in managing integrated multi-channel marketing campaigns and has advised companies through financings and corporate transactions, working closely with management teams, boards, and counsel on disclosure-compliant communications.

Security Based Compensation Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 2,500,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. Each option is exercisable at $0.17 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. In addition, the Company granted 875,000 restricted share units, of which 50% vest one year from the date of grant and the remaining 50% grant two years from the date of grant.

About First Andes Silver Ltd.

First Andes Silver Ltd. is a British Columbia company that holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Santas Gloria silver property, located in a major mining district 55 km east of Lima, Peru. Santas Gloria has established road access, is situated within a well-known intermediate-sulphidation epithermal belt, and hosts over 12 km of multiphase veins mapped at surface that had never been historically drilled or explored by modern techniques prior to 2024. In only two phases of diamond drilling (2024-2025), First Andes has reported strong near-surface epithermal silver intercepts in 21 of 26 drill holes, confirming silver mineralization across multiple vein systems and supporting systematic, project-wide exploration and follow-up drilling in 2026.

Additional information about First Andes Silver Ltd. Is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Company's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration programs and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284821

Source: First Andes Silver Ltd.