New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Exchange, the premier financial services conference focused on ETF and wealth professionals, is excited to announce the addition of a high-impact, 100-minute workshop led by communications expert and author Jennifer Morgan to the agenda for this March in Las Vegas.

The session, titled "Story…selling: Stories That Influence. Connections That Close," is designed to provide advisors with a practical, hands-on playbook for turning complex financial discussions into powerful narratives that drive client action.

"The difference between a prospect and a partner is how you bridge the gap between information and influence," said Jennifer Morgan, CEO and Founder of Connective Communication. "In this discussion, we'll delve into the neuroscience of persuasion that provides additional tools for advisors to further articulate their value with clarity. It's about earning trust through communication that is as precise and concise as their investment strategies."

"Ask any large financial services organization about who they're looking to add to their teams right now and the top answer will be 'storytellers.' No less an authority than The Wall Street Journal had a large feature on this trend at the end of 2025, and we're thrilled to bring Jennifer's expertise to the Exchange stage to help our advisor attendees hone their storytelling and storyselling skills," said Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research & Editorial at VettaFi. "In an increasingly digital world, the ability to communicate value through storytelling remains the ultimate differentiator for advisors. Our attendees have asked for tangible skills they can implement as soon as they get back to their offices, and Jennifer's immersive workshop delivers exactly that."

While many advisors struggle to articulate their value proposition in a way that resonates emotionally with clients, Morgan's workshop focuses on the intersection of finance and neuroscience. As the wealth management landscape evolves, the "Story…selling" session will provide advisors with proven templates to craft stories that move clients from mere interest to decisive action.

Morgan brings an impressive degree of financial services experience to this workshop. Having spent a decade at JPMorgan Asset & Wealth Management as a Sales Coach and Global Head of Asset Management technology training, she has partnered with revenue generators to help close deals totaling billions of dollars.

During the 100-minute immersive experience, Morgan will guide attendees through:

The Neuroscience of Persuasion: Understanding why stories stick when data fades.

Understanding why stories stick when data fades. Proven Sales Templates: Practical tools to structure client conversations for maximum influence.

Practical tools to structure client conversations for maximum influence. Real-Time Coaching: Hands-on exercises to up-skill advisors on the spot, ensuring they leave with measurable improvements in their delivery.

Morgan, the CEO and Founder of Connective Communication, LLC, is a Columbia University Certified Executive Coach who has trained over 45,000 professionals across 16 countries.

To further support the advisor community, Connective Communication is sponsoring the inclusion of Morgan's new book, Hearts, Minds & Wallets, in the official Exchange 2026 welcome bags. The book serves as a permanent resource for advisors looking to master the art of the "first connection" and build lasting client trust.

Registration for Exchange is now open. To view the full lineup and register for the event, visit ExchangeETF.com today.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success. For more information, please visit www.VettaFi.com.

VettaFi hosts Exchange, an annual conference for financial services professionals taking place March 15-18, 2026, in Las Vegas. For more information, please visit www.ExchangeETF.com.

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit www.tmx.com.

About Connective Communication:

