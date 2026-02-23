oneworld Management Company, Inc: oneworld Names Ole Orvér Chief Executive Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld today named seasoned aviation leader Ole Orvér as its new chief executive officer. He will join the alliance on 1 April, 2026.

A Swedish national, Orvér brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at oneworld member airline Finnair, where he transformed the airline's commercial and network strategy and introduced major new revenue and loyalty initiatives.

"We are pleased to welcome Ole as CEO of oneworld as the alliance leads the world in redefining the full breadth of value it provides to member airlines and their customers," said Robert Isom, American Airlines Chief Executive Officer and current Chairman of oneworld's Governing Board. "With his proven track record of driving commercial performance, deep knowledge of airline partnerships, and extensive international experience, he will continue to deliver on the slate of forthcoming customer-first initiatives that further strengthen oneworld's position as the world's premium airline alliance."

Prior to Finnair, Orvér served as Senior Vice President - Network Management at oneworld member Qatar Airways. Previously he served in leadership roles at Air Berlin, LOT Polish Airlines and SAS Scandinavian Airlines. He holds a degree in Economics from Mid Sweden University, and a certification from the Strategic Thinking and Leadership Growth Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I am honored to be joining oneworld at a pivotal moment for global travel," said Orvér. "Together with our member airlines, we will continue the work to showcase the world's premium alliance, elevate the customer journey, and unlock new tools and technology. By combining our global reach with shared innovation and a relentless focus on excellence, I look forward to delivering even greater value to our members, their customers, and the communities we serve."

Orvér replaces outgoing CEO Nathaniel Pieper who recently took on the chief commercial role at American Airlines. "On behalf of the Governing Board, we also extend our sincere thanks to Nat for his leadership and the significant contributions he made during his time as CEO," Isom said.

Orvér will lead oneworld's continued mission to deliver enhanced customer benefits through greater member integration and advancements in technology. He will report to the alliance's Governing Board of member airline CEOs.

About oneworld

oneworld is a global airline alliance bringing together 15 of the world's leading airlines, who are committed to delivering the highest level of service and convenience to travellers. With a strong focus on innovative solutions, oneworld member airlines are working collectively to address their environmental impact and accelerate the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The alliance's members serve nearly 1,000 destinations worldwide and include: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines.

