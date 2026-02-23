New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as of 24 February 2026. New shares are issued due to a private placement.

ISIN: DK0061540770 Name: DonkeyRepublic Holding Number of shares before change: 28,010,195 shares Change: 12,500,003 shares Number of shares after change: 40,510,198 shares Subscription price: DKK 6.00 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 223811 Short name: DONKEY

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital