Mews reinforces position as hospitality's operating system

Mews accelerates toward the next era of hospitality with a connected, intelligent platform and a new brand identity

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews is advancing its ambition to power the next era of hospitality with a connected, intelligent operating system designed to unify revenue, operations and the guest journey within a single platform. Today, the company unveiled an evolved brand identity that reflects this momentum and the scale of opportunity ahead.

"Hospitality is entering a defining and exciting decade," said Richard Valtr, Founder of Mews. "Guest expectations are rising. Revenue models are expanding beyond rooms. Artificial intelligence is reshaping how businesses operate. However, this is against the backdrop of rising costs of labor, energy and distribution. The hotels that thrive in these conditions will be those built on unified, adaptable infrastructure rather than disconnected systems, which is why we are creating the hospitality industry's Operating System."

That ambition is backed by scale. Recently, Mews secured $300 million in Series D funding at a valuation of $2.5 billion. Over the past year, the company accelerated SaaS gross profit growth by 55%, and expanded to 15,000 properties across 85 countries, supporting more than 132,000 monthly active hoteliers.

Across industries, software now accounts for more than one-fifth of total technology budgets, according to Boston Consulting Group1. Yet fragmentation remains one of the biggest barriers to unlocking real value. In hospitality, siloed systems continue to limit personalization, operational agility and profit growth.

Mews is addressing that structural challenge head on. The company's hospitality operating system unifies guest, operational and financial workflows within a single platform, creating the foundation for automation, insight and increasingly autonomous workflows across hotels and hotel groups.

"The second I saw Mews, I was obsessed. It felt like a system designed by someone who actually understands how hotels work," said Grace Grieco, Executive Director of Operations and Sales, Pelham Hospitality. "With Mews, things finally started speaking to each other."

As AI adoption accelerates, that foundation becomes critical. BCG research shows that only 5% of companies today are achieving meaningful AI value at scale, largely because intelligence cannot scale on disconnected systems2. A true operating system changes that dynamic.

"Our ambition is simple," Valtr added. "Technology should carry the complexity so people can focus on hospitality. With advances in AI, we believe that the upcoming years will see a steep change in productivity that this industry has not seen before."

The evolved Mews brand is a visual expression of that transformation. Centered around a fluid brand mark inspired by the original meaning of a 'mews' - where individual houses or departments come together as part of a larger enterprise - the new identity reflects connectivity, momentum and adaptability. Its flexible forms and natural motion signal a platform designed to respond in real time to the needs of modern hospitality, reinforcing Mews' role as the infrastructure hotels will build on for the next decade.

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping, and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

