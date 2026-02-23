Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Announces First Quarter 2026 Dividend

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.05 per Share Payable April 30, 2026

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) ("Armanino" or the "Company"), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice, and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2026.

The dividend, which maintains the Company's all-time high quarterly payment, will be paid on or about April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2026.

James Ford, Chairman of the Board, commented: "We are encouraged by the Company's performance entering 2026. The Board has strong confidence in the leadership team and remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and consistent returns to shareholders."

Deanna Jurgens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods, added: "Our quarterly dividend reflects a strong operating model, consistent cash generation, and disciplined execution. We recognize the importance of dependable capital returns and remain committed to operational excellence and sound financial stewardship. We are accelerating topline growth, expanding distribution, and investing strategically in manufacturing capacity and talent to enhance operating leverage. These priorities are strengthening the Company and reinforcing our ability to deliver consistent performance and long-term shareholder returns."

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving retail, foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

AMNF@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-announces-first-quarter-2026-dividend-1139803