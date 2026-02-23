Rio Grande Resources to Conduct High-Resolution Airborne Survey at Winston Gold/Silver Project, New Mexico

Survey Will Cover 100% of the Project and Support Structural Interpretation and Target Refinement Following Recent High-Grade Gold and Silver Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Rio Grande Resources Ltd. (CSE:RGR)(OTCQB:RGRLF) ("Rio Grande" or "RIO" the "Company"), announces that it has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. ("Precision") to complete a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey covering approximately 19.2 square kilometers, representing 100% of the claim blocks at the Winston Gold-Silver Project ("Winston" or the "Project"), located in the Black Range Mountains of Sierra County, New Mexico (see figure 1). This next phase of work follows the Company's recently reported high-grade surface sampling results, which returned gold values up to 41.2 g/t Au and silver values up to 1,435 g/t Ag and confirmed an approximately 2.0 kilometre north-south structurally controlled mineralized corridor across the property (see Press Release February 19, 2026).

Fig 1. Map showing the claim blocks of Winston project

The survey is scheduled to commence in late February 2026, subject to weather and operational conditions. The high-resolution airborne magnetic survey will be flown at 50-metre line spacing across the Winston claim block, with tie lines collected at wider spacing to support data quality control. The planned survey parameters are summarized below:

High-Resolution Airborne Survey Parameters

Survey Block Area (km²) Line Type Line Orientation (UTM Grid) Line Spacing (m) Flight Height (m) No. of Lines Total Planned Line km Winston 19.2 Survey 090° / 270° 50 30 123 384 Winston 19.2 Tie 000° / 180° 500 30 7 43 Total 19.2 - - - - 130 427 km

"The recent high-grade results demonstrated that Winston hosts multiple mineralized structural zones over a 2-kilometre corridor.Engaging Precision represents another important step in unlocking the potential scale of Winston," said Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Rio Grande Resources. "Airborne geophysics is a powerful tool for mapping structures beneath surface cover, and the data should help us better define the fault architecture across the property and refine priority targets. Our focus is disciplined target refinement so that when we drill, we are testing the most technically compelling zones."

Rio Grande is taking the next step to refine its property-wide exploration model and prioritize follow-up work as multiple mineralized zones have now been confirmed across both historically developed workings and previously unsampled areas. The airborne magnetic data is expected to help define the broader structural corridors that may control mineralization, identify branching splays and areas of structural complexity, delineate key lithological contacts and potential intrusive features, and evaluate whether interpreted trends extend between the Ivanhoe, Emporia, Little Granite and Poverty Creek areas. By integrating these results with the Company's mapping and sampling datasets, it expects to better focus future ground validation and drill planning on the most technically compelling targets.

Winston is interpreted to host a structurally controlled low-sulfidation epithermal system centered along the Paymaster Fault corridor and subsidiary splays. "Splays" are smaller branching faults that split off the main fault and can create additional pathways for mineralizing fluid. Recent high-grade assays confirmed mineralization across multiple structural trends, expanding the mineralized footprint beyond historically developed workings. In structurally controlled systems, high-grade shoots commonly localize at fault intersections, flexures, and areas of structural complexity. The Company believes this dataset will significantly enhance its ability to refine these zones.

Upon completion, the magnetic data will be:

Processed and leveled to produce total magnetic intensity and derivative maps Integrated with surface mapping, channel sampling, and rock chip assay results Compared against historic workings and known high-grade zones Used to identify structural offsets, concealed splays, and undrilled extensions

The goal is to generate a prioritized list of structurally coherent targets that demonstrate:

• Alignment with high-grade surface mineralization

• Structural continuity along the 2 km corridor

• Evidence of dilation zones or structural complexity

• Favorable geometry for drill testing

Next Steps

The results will be integrated into the Company's existing datasets to refine its exploration model. Following interpretation, Rio Grande intends to complete targeted ground validation, and build detailed structural mapping where required to refine and prioritize targets in advance of future drill testing. Further updates will be provided as results are received and interpreted.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jacob Anderson CPG, MAusIMM, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Anderson is independent of Rio Grande Resources.

Historical results referenced in this news release have not been verified by a Qualified Person and should not be relied upon as indicative of mineral resources or reserves. The Qualified Person has reviewed the sampling and mapping data disclosed herein but has not independently verified the data. Verification included a review of field procedures, sample locations, and consistency with historical records.

About Rio Grande Resources

Rio Grande Resources (CSE:RGR)(OTCQB:RGRLF) is a burgeoning mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the high-grade gold and silver potential within its 3,000-acre drill-ready property in the Black Range of Sierra County, New Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the Winston project group, which includes the 2 patented historic Ivanhoe & Emporia Claims, and Little Granite mines, all known for their past production of high-grade precious metals. Rio Grande Resources is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in mineral exploration and development, who are targeting large-scale precious metal discoveries within the property's well-documented low-sulfidation epithermal setting.

To view the company fact sheet and corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.riogranderesources.ca

Contact and Information

Company

Jason Barnard, President CEO and Director

(604) 767-6598

jason.barnard@riogranderesources.ca

