Vancouver, British Columbia and Lusaka, Zambia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") continues to advance its international utility-scale solar strategy through a series of diplomatic, government, and national utility engagements in Zambia. These activities mark continued progress toward the next phase of project planning, regulatory alignment, and long-term development as the Company expands its global renewable energy platform.

Represented on the ground by Chief Operating Officer Eamonn McHugh, the Company engaged directly with senior government officials, national utility leadership, and key stakeholders to support the advancement of its proposed solar developments. These discussions reinforce Zambia's strong commitment to expanding energy infrastructure and partnering with private sector investors to meet growing national demand.

Meetings with senior representatives from the Ministry of Energy and national leadership reinforced Zambia's clear commitment to enabling energy investment and accelerating project development. Discussions highlighted the government's supportive regulatory environment, willingness to facilitate project approvals, and recognition of the important role private investment will play in expanding electricity capacity.

From our meeting with Zambia's Her Honour, the Vice President Mutale Nalumango:

"You are most welcome to Zambia. The energy market is huge, especially for what you are doing. From our perspective, solar and clean energy are the way to go. For us to industrialize, we will need energy, particularly for mining, which depends on reliable power. With our growing population, demand for energy will only continue to rise. We are also very integrated energy-wise with our neighboring countries, so the market is huge. The opportunity here is significant, and your work will play an important role in powering Zambia's future growth."

Zambia presents a compelling renewable energy market, supported by strong solar resources, rising industrial power demand, and a population exceeding 20 million. The country's openness to foreign investment and focus on energy security create strong long-term growth opportunities.

"Our work in Zambia reflects our commitment to partnering with governments and utilities to meet the accelerating energy demand," said Eamonn McHugh, Chief Operating Officer of Stardust Solar. "We are grateful for Zambian leadership's collaboration and shared vision to accelerate deployment of clean energy infrastructure in support of industry, economy, and the people."

The Company also engaged with leadership from ZESCO and key stakeholders on Zambia's growing electricity demand and need for new generation capacity. With a structural power deficit and hydro-dominated grid, the country is prioritizing diversification through solar. The Company continues advancing project planning through coordination with government, utilities, and local partners as development progresses toward key milestones.

This work builds on the Company's previously announced 20-year government-backed power purchase agreement (PPA) with Zambia's national utility ZESCO for a 30MW utility-scale solar project, expected to generate significant contracted revenue and recurring royalty cash flows over the life of the PPA. The Company recently completed a financing to support project development and strengthen working capital.

Stardust Solar's engagement in Zambia reflects the Company's broader strategy to expand its global renewable energy platform through disciplined planning, structured development, and strong government and utility collaboration. By advancing projects in markets with supportive policy environments and growing energy demand, the Company continues to build a scalable international pipeline while supporting long-term energy security and sustainability.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform, generating recurring revenues through clean-energy franchise installation operations, technology initiatives including the StarDroid AI device, and training and development licences and subscriptions. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284864

Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.