Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Projects Over 500% Year-Over-Year Q1 2026 Revenue Growth Following U.S. Government Award for AI Edge Processing Systems

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence ("AI") defense technology company delivering drone-powered situational awareness and threat detection solutions, today announced that it expects revenue in the first quarter of 2026 to increase over 500% year-over-year, driven by initial deliveries under a recently awarded U.S. Government subcontract supporting deployment of the Company's AI-Powered Edge Processing platform.

The Company believes it is entering a commercial and government adoption inflection point, transitioning from development-stage operations into scaling revenue generation and opportunities to access additional government programs.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Based on Preliminary, Unaudited Financial Data, First Quarter 2026 Revenue Growth Expected to be Over 500% Year-over-Year Projected acceleration reflects transition from development-stage operations into revenue-generating government programs



Initial U.S. Government Program Revenue Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) supports $1,000,000 subcontract award Establishes Safe Pro as an active U.S. Government supplier Positions Company for follow-on production and program expansion opportunities



Balance Sheet Strengthened Completed $14 million PIPE financing priced at $7.00 per share in Q4 2025 Strategic investments led by Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) and Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC) Capital supports manufacturing scale-up, AI deployment, and government contracting execution



Commercialization of Patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) AI Platform Transition from R&D to deployment and revenue generation phase AI software performs automated identification of explosive threats from drone imagery at the tactical edge Expanding integration efforts into widely deployed U.S. Army mission planning and situational awareness ecosystems



Expanding Government and Defense Sales Pipeline Active engagements with domestic and allied government agencies Growing interest from military and global humanitarian demining organizations Invitations to participate in multiple U.S. Army-sponsored operational and technology evaluation events



"The first quarter of 2026 represents a transformational period for Safe Pro," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Safe Pro Group Inc. "We believe global demand for AI-enabled drone intelligence and American defense technology is entering a sustained growth cycle. Initial government revenue validates our technology platform and positions Safe Pro for continued operational expansion."

AI Defense Market Tailwinds

Safe Pro believes global defense modernization, autonomous drone adoption, and AI-enabled battlefield intelligence requirements are creating a structural demand cycle for advanced analytics platforms capable of operating at the tactical edge.

The Company's patented SPOTD technology enables rapid analysis of drone imagery to identify potential explosive hazards, significantly reducing reliance on manual review while improving mission speed and operator safety.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI)

Safe Pro Group Inc. is an AI-driven defense and security technology company providing drone imagery analytics, situational awareness solutions, and protective technologies for government, humanitarian, and homeland security customers worldwide.

Its ecosystem integrates:

SPOTD AI threat detection software

Drone-based data acquisition and analysis

Protective balisitc equipment

Flexible technology archtectures leveraging the hyperscalablity of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and local, hardware-based hypercompute edge processing

The Company's technologies enable faster identification of explosive threats and operational risks across defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure and post-conflict humanitarian environments. To learn more about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn Facebook , and X

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects and in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's projected 500% revenue increase for Q1 2026, Safe Pro's ability to generate revenue from the sales of its products, its ability to support current and future customers, statements regarding commercialization and recurring revenue generation, market opportunities, business momentum, and the expected contribution of the Government Contract to revenue. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history and history of losses; the Company's ability to successfully execute on government contracts; risks related to government contracting including contract modifications, delays, or cancellations; the Company's ability to scale operations; market acceptance of the Company's products; competition; technological changes; the Company's reliance on third-party technology providers including AWS; regulatory compliance; and general economic conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

