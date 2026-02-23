Compass Diversified Holdings: Compass Diversified Announces Appointment of Eric Weis as President of PrimaLoft; Elevation of Shawn Neville to PrimaLoft Board Chair

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) ("CODI"), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced the appointment of Eric Weis as President of its subsidiary, PrimaLoft Inc. ("PrimaLoft"). Mr. Weis will succeed Anne Cassava who will step down as CEO of PrimaLoft effective February 23, 2026. In addition, Shawn Neville, Chief Executive Officer of BOA Technology, Inc ("BOA") and a current member of the Board of Directors of PrimaLoft, has assumed the additional role of Chairman of PrimaLoft.

"We thank Anne for her service and many contributions to PrimaLoft, including the development of a stronger product pipeline and organization," said Zach Sawtelle, Partner and Chief Operating Officer of Compass Group Management.

Mr. Weis previously served as Global Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of BOA, where he spent the last 15 years in ascending roles in Product Development, Commercial Management, and Marketing. During his tenure, Eric was a key contributor to BOA's success, during which time the company more than tripled its revenue.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to PrimaLoft as President. He is a proven leader with deep commercial experience in the outdoor and performance markets," Mr. Sawtelle continued. "Additionally, Shawn's expanded role as Chairman of the Board brings 25-plus years of strategic and operational leadership experience; together we believe this positions PrimaLoft to build an even stronger future."

Mr. Weis added, "I am honored and excited to be joining PrimaLoft, a global leader in creating innovative high performance sustainable thermo-regulating insulation solutions in partnership with the best brands in the Outdoor, Athletic, and Lifestyle Industries. I am a passionate outdoor enthusiast and a big fan of the brand and products, and look forward to working alongside the team to elevate PrimaLoft ever further into the future"

About PrimaLoft

PrimaLoft, Inc. is a world leader in the research and innovative development of high-performance sustainable insulation and fabric. The PrimaLoft® brand, a registered trademark of PrimaLoft, Inc., is used by more than 950 top global brands in outdoor and lifestyle, home furnishings, workwear, hunting, and military applications. Originally developed for the U.S. Army as a water-resistant, synthetic alternative to down, the brand is recognized today as a benchmark for providing unsurpassed performance in any condition, while lessening its impact on the environment. PrimaLoft, Inc., based in Latham, New York, with offices in Xiamen, China, is a subsidiary of Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI). For more information, please visit primaloft.com, and follow PrimaLoft on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Compass Diversified

CODI's strategy is to own and manage a diverse set of highly defensible, middle market businesses across the industrial and branded consumer sectors. CODI leverages its permanent capital base and long-term disciplined approach, maintaining controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries and maximizing its ability to impact long-term cash flow generation and value creation. CODI provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of CODI and seeks to generate strong returns through its culture of transparency, alignment, and accountability. For more information, please visit www.compassdiversified.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, expectations with respect to CODI's and PrimaLoft's future operations and performance. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by, among other things, the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "would," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "predict," "future," "potential," "continue," "should" or "anticipate" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on beliefs and assumptions by CODI's management, and on information currently available to CODI's management. These statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ, perhaps materially, including but not limited to: changes in the economy, financial markets and political environment, including changes in inflation, interest rates and U.S. tariff and import/export regulations; risks associated with possible disruption in operations or the economy generally due to terrorism, war, natural disasters, or social, civil or political unrest; future changes in laws or regulations (including the interpretation of these laws and regulations by regulatory authorities); environmental risks affecting the business or operations of our subsidiaries; disruption in the global supply chain, labor shortages and labor costs; our business prospects and the prospects of our subsidiaries; the impact of, and ability to successfully complete and integrate, acquisitions that we have made or may make; the ability to successfully complete when we've executed divestitures agreements; the dependence of our future success on the general economy and its impact on the industries in which we operate; the ability of our subsidiaries to achieve their objectives; the adequacy of our cash resources and working capital; the timing of cash flows, if any, from the operations of our subsidiaries; CODI's ability to regain compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements; the cooperation of, and future concessions granted by, CODI's lenders; control deficiencies identified or that may be identified in the future that have resulted or will result in material weaknesses in CODI's internal control over financial reporting; and litigation relating to the Lugano Holding, Inc. ("Lugano") investigation, including CODI's representations regarding its financial statements, and current and future litigation, enforcement actions or investigations relating to CODI's internal controls, restatement reviews, the Lugano investigation or related matters. Please see CODI's Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on December 8, 2025 for other risk factors that you should consider in connection with such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements have been made. Except as required by law, CODI does not undertake any public obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

