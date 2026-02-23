IP Strategy Launches Treasury Yield-Enhancement Program

GIG HARBOR, Wash., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) (the "Company" or "IP Strategy"), the first company to adopt a treasury reserve policy centered on the $IP token, today announced the launch of a new treasury yield-enhancement program earning an average monthly yield of 3.96%% (or 59.37% on a compounded annualized basis).

In its first four weeks of testing, the program generated $167,324 of gross income without selling any of the Company' $IP tokens. Under the program, IP Strategy deployed an initial allocation of 3 million $IP tokens into a structured covered-call strategy designed to generate enhanced recurring treasury income while maintaining exposure to long-term ecosystem upside.This encouraging early performance demonstrates the Company's ability to actively monetize a portion of its digital asset treasury while maintaining exposure to the broader Story ecosystem.

Following this initial phase, IP Strategy intends to expand the strategy in a measured way over time with the objective of funding a substantial portion of its operating costs through recurring treasury income. Importantly, this approach utilizes only a small fraction of the Company's total token holdings, preserving the majority of treasury assets to support its validator infrastructure business , which is a primary long-term driver of revenue, network participation, and shareholder value creation.

By adding disciplined treasury yield strategies to validator cash flows, IP Strategy is executing on its vision to build a differentiated digital-asset treasury model designed to enhance capital efficiency while supporting sustainable growth. This news follows the Company's recent announcement that the board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to 1 million shares of the Company's common stock during 2026, nearly 10% of the issued and outstanding shares in the market.

About IP Strategy

IP Strategy Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPST) is the first Nasdaq-listed company to hold $IP tokens as a primary reserve asset and operate a validator for the Story Protocol. The Company provides public market investors broad exposure to the $80 trillion programmable intellectual property economy in a regulated equity format. IP Strategy's treasury reserve of $IP tokens provides direct participation in the Story ecosystem, which enables on-chain registration, licensing, and monetization of intellectual property.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the potential for the program to generate enhanced recurring treasury income, the illustrative potential yield of income on an average monthly basis and compounded annualized basis, the Company's ability to actively monetize a portion of its digital asset treasury while maintaining exposure to the broader Story ecosystem, the potential expansion of the covered-call strategy, the potential for the Company's validator business to be a primary long-term driver of revenue, network participation and shareholder value creation, and the Company's vision to build a differentiated digital-asset treasury model designed to enhance capital efficiency while supporting sustainable growth.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on IP Strategy's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the volatility of the Company's common stock and any correlation between the Company's stock price and the price of $IP tokens, the legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally, and expectations with respect to future performance and growth. These and other risks concerning IP Strategy's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1 initially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 26, 2025, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed on October 16, 2025, Amendment No. 2 filed on December 12, 2025 and Amendment No. 3 filed on December 19, 2025, its latest annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any other subsequent filings with the SEC. IP Strategy explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.