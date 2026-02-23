CISO Global Appoints Dhaval Damania as EVP of Cybersecurity & IT

Experienced AI and enterprise IT operations leader joins Company to accelerate scalable growth, strengthen security architecture, and advance next-generation cyber software innovation

Scottsdale, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) ("CISO Global" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software and compliance services, today announced the appointment of Dhaval Damania as Executive Vice President of Cybersecurity & IT. This appointment reinforces its continued commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and scalable growth across its next-generation cybersecurity software portfolio.

In this role, Damania will lead CISO Global's cybersecurity and IT operations, with accountability for advancing the Company's portfolio of AI-powered, proactive cybersecurity software solutions and strengthening enterprise-wide technology execution. He will oversee strategic initiatives focused on enhancing the Company's security posture, optimizing operational efficiency, and fostering deeper cross-functional collaboration across the organization.

Damania will also be responsible for aligning CISO Global's technology roadmap with business objectives, accelerating AI and automation initiatives, and supporting talent development programs that promote innovation and consistent service excellence across the Company's expanding client base.

Damania brings extensive experience in AI operations and enterprise IT leadership. He joins CISO Global from CyraCom International, where he most recently served as AVP of Information Technology. Previously, he held senior leadership roles including Director of Information Technology at Iridium and Senior Director of Global Services for IO Data Centers, where he led large-scale global infrastructure, cybersecurity, and technology operations initiatives.

"Dhaval's deep expertise in AI-driven operations and enterprise technology leadership comes at a pivotal time for CISO Global," said David Jemmett, Chief Executive Officer of CISO Global. "His operational discipline, strategic vision, and proven ability to build high performing teams will help accelerate innovation, strengthen our security architecture, and drive long-term shareholder value as we execute our long-term growth strategy."

"CISO Global is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI, automation, and proactive cybersecurity," said Dhaval Damania, Executive Vice President of Cybersecurity & IT. "I am excited to join the leadership team and contribute to the advancement of the Company's next-generation cybersecurity solutions. By closely aligning technology initiatives with business strategy and investing in both automation and talent development, we will continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients while supporting the Company's long-term growth."

This appointment follows CISO Global's recent announcement of Michael Czerneda joining the Company as Vice President of Sales, further strengthening the Company's leadership team as CISO Global continues to execute on its strategic growth initiatives. Together, these leadership additions reinforce the Company's commitment to building a best-in-class management team to support the expansion of its AI-powered cybersecurity software business and drive sustainable, long-term value creation for shareholders.

About CISO Global

CISO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO), headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a provider of AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance solutions designed to protect organizations from evolving cyber threats and support their compliance obligations. For more information, visit ciso.inc. To join the Company's investor relations email alerts, please see: https://ir.ciso.inc/investor-alerts/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that we are an industry leader in AI-powered cybersecurity software, managed cybersecurity, and compliance; our belief that hiring Damania reinforces our continued investment in operational excellence, innovation, and scalable growth; our expectation that Damania will lead operations and advance the Company's portfolio of software solutions and strengthen technology execution; our expectation that he will align our technology roadmap with business objectives, advance AI and automation initiatives, and support talent development programs; our belief that current leadership appointments will continue to strengthen our growth initiatives; and our belief that we provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to our clients. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "predict," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "potential," "opportunity," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar words or phrases. These statements reflect our current views, expectations, and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. These risks may be detailed from time to time in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation and do not intend to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

