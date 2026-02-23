Our Bond, Inc.: Bond Selected by $300B+ Global Pharmaceutical Leader to Protect Employees

Initial Contract Establishes New $250,000 Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Stream With Expansion Potential Exceeding $1 Million

Agreement Reflects Continued Enterprise Revenue Momentum



NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. ("Bond") (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world's first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced the execution of a phase 1 commercial agreement valued at approximately $250,000 with one of the world's five largest pharmaceutical companies, an organization with a market capitalization exceeding $300 billion.

The agreement covers 5,000 of the customer's 100,000 employees across various functions and locations, initially in the USA, as part of a 24/7 full workforce coverage protection concept. This establishes a new recurring revenue stream for Bond and marks the Company's entry into a commercial relationship with a global healthcare industry leader. It also reflects further evidence that Bond is on the path to becoming a global standard of care for all employees - not only for executives - among leading global employers.

The engagement provides for deployment of Bond's AI Powered Personal Security platform to support designated employee populations, with a clear expansion pathway that could increase cumulative contract value beyond $1 million over time, subject to additional scope and future agreements.

Expanding Annual Recurring Revenue Through Enterprise Adoption



The $250,000 agreement contributes to Bond's growing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) base and reflects continued traction within large multinational enterprises.

The Company views initial enterprise engagements as foundational relationships designed to demonstrate operational value and support phased expansion across broader employee populations over time. Bond believes this structure enables scalable ARR growth within large organizations.

"Executing commercial agreements with global leaders is central to our global expansion and revenue growth strategy," said Doron Kempel, Bond's Founder and CEO. "We have been focused on adoption of the Bond services by the largest companies in the world, thus establishing a standard for all corporations to eventually follow. Such leading corporations like this pharmaceutical giant, typically start with a first wave of Bond coverage across employee demographics, from which they typically later gradually expand the Bond coverage to more or all employees. With each such agreement, Bond is nearing a tipping point of becoming a globally required security standard for preventatively protecting all employees 24/7 - effectively and affordably. This has not been feasible prior to Bond and its AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security Platform."

Support for Diverse Use Cases Key Factor



Global pharmaceutical companies operate across global geographies, research facilities, field operations, manufacturing sites, and international corporate offices - presenting complex workforce protection challenges. Bond's AI-powered platform delivers scalable, real-time preventative security protection is versatile and designed to address a broad diversity of threat situations across employee functions, geographies, and operating conditions. Corporations offer the Bond service to executives, their family members, and all types of employees: store, branch, lab, and clinic employees, sales and technical support personnel, drivers, nurses, social workers and well beyond. This broad applicability also means that while Bond's focus is currently on corporations, there is great potential to include consumers in future go-to-market efforts.

Bond's proven effectiveness saving lives and enhancing peace of mind, massive international scalability, affordability, privacy preservation, and versatility across demographics and risk types are at the core of the Bond revolution and differentiation, contributing to Bond's immense Total Addressable Market (TAM) encompassing virtually everyone with a smart phone or other connected device globally. Bond has also been recognized by public sector entities as a sole supplier of AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security with 24/7 Live Security Agents, removing the need for competitive tender processes.

The Company believes continued successful execution within globally recognized enterprises may accelerate broader industry adoption and support further expansion of its enterprise revenue pipeline.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

