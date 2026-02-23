Veris Residential, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE: VRE) (the "Company"), a forward-thinking, Northeast-focused, Class A multifamily REIT, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net Income (loss) per Diluted Share
$0.00
$(0.13)
$0.80
$(0.25)
Core FFO per Diluted Share
$0.19
$0.11
$0.72
$0.60
Core AFFO per Diluted Share
$0.19
$0.13
$0.74
$0.71
Dividend per Diluted Share
$0.08
$0.08
$0.32
$0.26
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
- Increased annual Core FFO per share by over 20% year over year to $0.72, surpassing the upper end of guidance.
- Same Store NOI growth of 2.7% and 5.9% for the full year and quarter, respectively, and maintained an operating margin of approximately 68% for the full year.
- Further improved controllable expenses by 54 basis points to 16.5%.
- Year-over-year Same Store Blended Net Rental Growth Rate of 2.7% for the full year and 2.5% for the fourth quarter.
- Further reduced year-over-year core general and administrative expense by approximately 6% for the full year and 18% since 2022.
- Occupancy of 95.2% excluding Liberty Towers, which remains under renovation with over a third of the units completed; Same Store occupancy of 94.4% including Liberty Towers.
- Completed $542 million of non-strategic asset sales, exceeding the Company's original target of $300 to $500 million.
- Utilized non-strategic sale proceeds to reduce debt by approximately $490 million, improving Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized) to 9.0x, representing year-end reductions of 23% from 11.7x in 2024 and 53% from 19.3x in 2021.
SAME STORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE
December 31,
September 30,
Change
Same Store Units
6,581
6,581
- %
Same Store Occupancy
94.4 %
94.7 %
(0.3) %
Same Store Blended Rental Growth Rate (Quarter)
2.5 %
3.9 %
(1.4) %
Average Revenue per Home
$4,252
$4,255
(0.1) %
($ in 000s)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
%
2025
2024
%
Total Property Revenue
$69,823
$67,638
3.2 %
$273,275
$266,726
2.5 %
Controllable Expenses
10,843
11,843
(8.4) %
45,062
45,429
(0.8) %
Non-Controllable Expenses
10,740
10,257
4.7 %
43,168
41,117
5.0 %
Total Property Expenses
21,583
22,100
(2.3) %
88,230
86,546
1.9 %
Same Store NOI
$48,240
$45,538
5.9 %
$185,045
$180,180
2.7 %
2025 TRANSACTION ACTIVITY
In 2025, the Company completed $542 million of non-strategic asset sales. During the fourth quarter, the Company sold its last two land parcels in Jersey City, New Jersey, for $75 million, reducing its land bank value to approximately $35 million.
Name ($ in 000s)
Date
Location
Gross Proceeds
65 Livingston
1/24/2025
Roseland, NJ
$7,300
Wall Land
4/3/2025
Wall Township, NJ
31,000
PI - North Building (two parcels) and Metropolitan at 40 Park
4/21/2025
West New York, NJ, and
7,100
1 Water
4/29/2025
White Plains, NY
15,500
Signature Place
7/9/2025
Morris Plains, NJ
85,000
145 Front Street
7/22/2025
Worcester, MA
122,200
The James
8/14/2025
Park Ridge, NJ
117,000
PI South - Building 2
8/28/2025
Weehawken, NJ
19,000
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe
9/25/2025
Eastchester, NY
63,000
Harborside 8 and 9
12/8/2025
Jersey City, NJ
75,000
Total Assets Sold in 2025
$542,100
In the second quarter of 2025, the Company purchased its partner's interest in its largest unconsolidated joint venture, the Jersey City Urby, for $38.5 million, assuming management of the property, which was rebranded to Sable. The consolidation resulted in approximately $1 million of annualized synergies.
FINANCE AND LIQUIDITY
As of December 31, 2025, the Company had liquidity of $280 million, a weighted average effective interest rate of 4.88% and a weighted average maturity of 2.2 years. All of the Company's debt was either hedged or fixed at year-end 2025.
Balance Sheet Metric ($ in 000s)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
Weighted Average Interest Rate
4.88 %
4.76 %
Weighted Average Years to Maturity
2.2
2.6
TTM Interest Coverage Ratio
1.9x
1.7x
Net Debt
$1,332,798
$1,407,717
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)
$148,103
$141,151
Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)
9.0x
10.0x
During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company exercised a one-year extension option relating to the unconsolidated joint venture's mortgage on The Capstone property, which will now mature in the fourth quarter of 2026. In addition, the Company utilized proceeds from non-strategic asset sales to repay the $69 million mortgage secured by The Emery property.
The Company's current total leverage ratio as defined by the Revolving Credit Facility is between 40% and 45%, resulting in a borrowing rate on the Revolver of SOFR + 1.30%. The 20-basis-point quarter-over-quarter decrease reflects the Company's disciplined approach to deleveraging and the resulting savings under the leverage-based pricing grid of the Revolving Credit Facility.
DIVIDEND
The Company paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on January 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops premier Class A multifamily properties in the Northeast. Our technology-enabled, vertically integrated operating platform delivers a contemporary living experience aligned with residents' preferences while positively impacting the communities we serve. We are guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors, underpinned by leading corporate governance principles; a best-in-class approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on meritocratic empowerment.
For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.
Investors
Media
Mackenzie Rice
Amanda Shpiner/Grace Cartwright
Director, Investor Relations
Gasthalter & Co.
[email protected]
[email protected]
212-257-4170
Additional details on Company Information.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(in thousands) (unaudited)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Rental property
Land and leasehold interests
$ 376,710
$ 458,946
Buildings and improvements
2,584,333
2,634,321
Tenant improvements
16,745
14,784
Furniture, fixtures and equipment
118,797
112,201
3,096,585
3,220,252
Less - accumulated depreciation and amortization
(516,404)
(432,531)
2,580,181
2,787,721
Real estate held for sale, net
-
7,291
Net investment in rental property
2,580,181
2,795,012
Cash and cash equivalents
14,128
7,251
Restricted cash
15,232
17,059
Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures
52,188
111,301
Unbilled rents receivable, net
3,643
2,253
Deferred charges and other assets, net
40,588
48,476
Accounts receivable
911
1,375
Total assets
$ 2,706,871
$ 2,982,727
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Revolving credit facility and term loans
30,000
348,839
Mortgages, loans payable and other obligations, net
1,332,158
1,323,474
Dividends and distributions payable
8,697
8,533
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
44,610
42,744
Rents received in advance and security deposits
11,419
11,512
Accrued interest payable
5,031
5,262
Total liabilities
1,431,915
1,740,364
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
9,294
9,294
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,151,621
1,099,391
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries:
Operating Partnership
105,849
102,588
Consolidated joint ventures
8,192
31,090
Total noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
$ 114,041
$ 133,678
Total equity
$ 1,265,662
$ 1,233,069
Total liabilities and equity
$ 2,706,871
$ 2,982,727
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
REVENUES
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue from leases
$ 65,521
$ 61,904
$ 264,459
$ 245,690
Management fees
554
751
2,561
3,338
Parking income
3,816
3,893
15,834
15,463
Other income
1,419
1,535
5,580
6,583
Total revenues
71,310
68,083
288,434
271,074
EXPENSES
Real estate taxes
8,915
10,173
38,361
37,424
Utilities
1,998
1,955
9,290
8,151
Operating services
11,274
12,885
47,962
48,239
Property management
3,939
3,877
16,673
17,247
General and administrative
8,563
10,040
36,753
39,059
Transaction-related costs
322
159
3,750
1,565
Depreciation and amortization
21,466
21,182
86,263
82,774
Land and other impairments, net
2,317
-
17,984
2,619
Total expenses
58,794
60,271
257,036
237,078
OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME
Interest expense
(18,775)
(23,293)
(88,579)
(87,976)
Interest and other investment income
102
111
370
2,366
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated joint ventures
549
1,015
5,257
3,934
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net1
6,671
-
90,831
-
Gain (loss) on disposition of developable land
(1,252)
-
34,040
11,515
Gain (loss) on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests
-
(154)
5,122
6,946
Gain (loss) from extinguishment of debt, net
(318)
-
(3,530)
(777)
Other income (expense), net
(154)
(396)
148
(701)
Total other income (expense), net
(13,177)
(22,717)
43,659
(64,693)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
(661)
(14,905)
75,057
(30,697)
Provision for income taxes
(61)
(2)
(231)
(276)
Income (loss) from continuing operations after income tax expense
(722)
(14,907)
74,826
(30,973)
Discontinued operations:
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
224
(1,015)
4,115
862
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property and impairments, net
-
1,899
-
3,447
Total discontinued operations, net
224
884
4,115
4,309
Net income (loss)
(498)
(14,023)
78,941
(26,664)
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated joint ventures
357
495
3,538
1,924
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership of loss (income) from continuing operations
38
1,238
(6,569)
2,531
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership in discontinued operations
(19)
(76)
(347)
(371)
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
(81)
(81)
(324)
(540)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (203)
$ (12,447)
$ 75,239
$ (23,120)
Basic earnings per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$0.00
$(0.13)
$0.81
$(0.25)
Diluted earnings per common share:
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$0.00
$(0.13)
$0.80
$(0.25)
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
93,488
92,934
93,355
92,695
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding2
102,077
101,611
102,363
101,381
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
FFO, Core FFO and Core AFFO
(in thousands, except per share/unit amounts)
Three Months Ended December 31
Twelve months ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (203)
$ (12,447)
$ 75,239
$ (23,120)
Add/(Deduct):
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
(38)
(1,238)
6,569
(2,531)
Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations
19
76
347
371
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations3
21,735
23,617
89,806
92,164
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations
-
(33)
-
635
Continuing operations: (Gain) loss on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures
-
154
(5,122)
(6,946)
Continuing operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net
(6,671)
-
(90,831)
-
Discontinued operations: Realized (gains) losses and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net
-
-
-
(1,548)
FFO 4
$ 14,842
$ 10,129
$ 76,008
$ 59,025
Add/(Deduct):
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net
318
-
3,530
777
Land and other impairments5
2,317
-
16,384
2,619
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land6
1,252
(1,899)
(34,600)
(13,414)
Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)7
108
32
2,175
2,111
Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)8
375
766
2,431
3,156
Amortization of derivative premium9
374
1,461
2,759
4,554
Derivative mark to market adjustment & losses on de-designation/early terminations
31
186
1,117
202
Transaction-related costs
323
578
3,751
1,984
Core FFO
$ 19,940
$ 11,253
$ 73,555
$ 61,014
Add/(Deduct):
Straight-line rent adjustments10
(463)
(107)
(1,707)
(790)
Amortization of market lease intangibles, net
(11)
(5)
(17)
(30)
Amortization of lease inducements
-
-
-
7
Amortization of debt discounts (premiums)
11
-
30
-
Amortization of stock compensation
2,797
3,013
11,843
12,992
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
197
169
631
763
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,484
1,639
6,641
6,125
Add/(Deduct):
Non-incremental revenue generating capital expenditures:
Building improvements
(3,997)
(2,784)
(14,697)
(7,674)
Tenant improvements and leasing commissions11
(205)
(94)
(326)
(236)
Core AFFO 3
$ 19,753
$ 13,084
$ 75,953
$ 72,171
Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.14
$0.10
$0.74
$0.58
Core Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.19
$0.11
$0.72
$0.60
Core Adjusted Funds from Operations per share/unit-diluted
$0.19
$0.13
$0.74
$0.71
Dividends declared per common share
$0.08
$0.08
$0.32
$0.2625
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (203)
$ (12,447)
$ 75,239
$ (23,120)
Add/(Deduct):
Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership
(38)
(1,238)
6,569
(2,531)
Noncontrolling interests in discontinued operations
19
76
347
371
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on continuing operations
21,735
23,617
89,806
92,164
Real estate-related depreciation and amortization on discontinued operations
-
(33)
-
635
Continuing operations: Loss (Gain) on sale from unconsolidated joint ventures
-
154
(5,122)
(6,946)
Continuing operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net
(6,671)
-
(90,831)
-
Discontinued operations: Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on disposition of rental property, net
-
-
-
(1,548)
(Gain)/Loss from extinguishment of debt, net
318
-
3,530
777
Land and other impairments
2,317
-
16,384
2,619
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land
1,252
(1,899)
(34,600)
(13,414)
Severance/Compensation related costs (G&A)
108
32
2,175
2,111
Severance/Compensation related costs (Property Management)
375
766
2,431
3,156
Transaction-related costs
323
578
3,751
1,984
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures, net
(549)
(1,015)
(5,257)
(4,196)
Equity in earnings share of depreciation and amortization
(466)
(2,605)
(4,175)
(10,154)
Interest expense
18,775
23,294
88,579
87,977
Recurring JV distributions
1,035
3,641
10,264
11,893
Income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, net
(357)
(495)
(1,379)
(1,924)
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
81
81
324
540
Income tax expense
61
3
232
300
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 38,115
$ 32,510
$ 158,267
$ 140,694
4Q 2025
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$ 158,267
Net Debt
1,332,798
Net Debt-to-EBITDA
8.4x
After
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$ 158,267
Deduct:
TTM Multifamily Sales Adjustments
(11,856)
TTM Carry Costs from Sold Land
(154)
Add:
TTM Unconsolidated JV Sales Adjustments
1,845
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized)
$ 148,103
Net Debt
1,332,798
Net Debt-to-EBITDA (Normalized)
9.0x
See Consolidated Statements of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes.
Components of Net Asset Value
($ in thousands)
Real Estate Portfolio
Other Assets
Operating Multifamily NOI1
Total
At Share
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$14,128
New Jersey Waterfront
$179,540
$157,498
Restricted Cash
15,232
Massachusetts
20,944
20,944
Other Assets
45,142
Other
16,348
11,084
Subtotal Other Assets
$74,502
Total Multifamily NOI
$216,832
$189,526
Commercial NOI2
5,016
4,165
Liabilities and Other Considerations
Total NOI
$221,848
$193,691
Operating - Consolidated Debt at Share
$1,267,504
Non-Strategic Assets
Operating - Unconsolidated Debt at Share
128,506
Other Liabilities
69,757
Estimated Value of Remaining Land
$35,360
Revolving Credit Facility
30,000
Total Non-Strategic Assets3
$35,360
Preferred Units
9,294
Subtotal Liabilities and Other Considerations
$1,505,061
Outstanding Shares4
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding for 4Q 2025 (in 000s)
102,622
__________________________________________
1 See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details. The Real Estate Portfolio table is reflective of the quarterly NOI annualized, including management fees.
2 See Commercial Assets and Developable Land for more details.
3 The land values are VRE's share of value. For more details see Commercial Assets and Developable Land.
4 Outstanding shares for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 is comprised of the following (in 000s): 93,488 weighted average common shares outstanding, 8,589 weighted average Operating Partnership common and vested LTIP units outstanding, and 545 shares representing the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation awards.
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Multifamily Operating Portfolio
(in thousands, except Revenue per home)
Operating Highlights
Percentage
Occupied1
Average Revenue
per Home
NOI2
Debt
Balance
Ownership
Apartments
Q4 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q3 2025
NJ Waterfront
Haus25
100.0 %
750
95.7 %
96.5 %
$5,158
$5,118
$8,911
$8,275
$343,061
Liberty Towers*
100.0 %
648
87.1 %
84.9 %
4,534
4,630
5,023
4,596
-
BLVD 401
74.3 %
311
95.4 %
95.9 %
4,357
4,376
2,669
2,416
113,462
BLVD 425
74.3 %
412
95.3 %
95.8 %
4,184
4,236
3,398
3,320
131,000
BLVD 475
100.0 %
523
95.3 %
97.5 %
4,335
4,349
4,634
4,247
161,201
Soho Lofts*
100.0 %
377
96.0 %
94.8 %
4,870
4,878
3,362
2,875
-
Sable
100.0 %
762
95.0 %
96.6 %
4,191
4,245
5,536
5,638
181,544
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
100.0 %
313
95.8 %
94.9 %
4,594
4,590
2,848
2,717
110,000
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
100.0 %
295
95.9 %
97.3 %
4,481
4,394
2,593
2,470
100,000
RiverTrace
22.5 %
316
94.9 %
95.1 %
3,850
3,869
2,313
2,225
82,000
Capstone
40.0 %
360
95.0 %
94.7 %
4,698
4,651
3,598
3,428
135,000
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
87.2 %
5,067
94.3 %
94.6 %
$4,510
$4,524
$44,885
$42,207
$1,357,268
Massachusetts
Portside at East Pier*
100.0 %
180
95.3 %
95.5 %
$3,393
$3,377
$1,275
$1,186
$-
Portside 2 at East Pier
100.0 %
296
95.2 %
96.3 %
3,592
3,563
2,189
2,158
93,782
The Emery at Overlook Ridge3
100.0 %
326
94.0 %
95.2 %
2,970
2,928
1,772
1,722
-
Massachusetts Subtotal
100.0 %
802
94.7 %
95.7 %
$3,295
$3,263
$5,236
$5,066
$93,782
Other
The Upton
100.0 %
193
93.5 %
94.5 %
$4,751
$4,660
$1,519
$1,467
$75,000
Riverpark at Harrison
45.0 %
141
93.6 %
95.7 %
3,169
2,940
638
579
29,948
Station House
50.0 %
378
94.7 %
93.9 %
2,984
3,029
1,930
1,785
85,158
Other Subtotal
62.6 %
712
94.2 %
94.4 %
$3,500
$3,453
$4,087
$3,831
$190,106
Operating Portfolio4 5
86.1 %
6,581
94.4 %
94.7 %
$4,252
$4,255
$54,208
$51,104
$1,641,156
_______________________________________
1 Average of the last month of each quarter.
2 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.
3 The loan on The Emery at Overlook Ridge was paid off in December 2025.
4 Rental revenue associated with retail leases is included in the NOI disclosure above.
5 See Unconsolidated Joint Ventures and Annex 6: Multifamily Operating Portfolio for more details.
*Properties that are currently in the collateral pool for the Revolving Credit Facility. Following the July 9, 2025 amendment of the facility, the required number of collateral assets was reduced from five to two. In October, a negative pledge and assignment of proceeds of Portside at East Pier were added as incremental collateral.
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Commercial Assets and Developable Land
($ in thousands)
Commercial
Location
Ownership
Rentable
SF1
Percentage
Leased
4Q 2025
Percentage
Leased
3Q 2025
NOI
4Q 2025
NOI
3Q 2025
Debt
Balance
Port Imperial South - Garage
Weehawken, NJ
70.0 %
Fn 1
N/A
N/A
$578
$619
$30,524
Port Imperial South - Retail
Weehawken, NJ
70.0 %
18,064
84.0 %
77.0 %
131
126
-
Port Imperial North - Garage
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
Fn 1
N/A
N/A
37
(13)
-
Port Imperial North - Retail
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
8,400
100.0 %
100.0 %
106
119
-
Riverwalk at Port Imperial
West New York, NJ
100.0 %
29,923
88.0 %
88.0 %
402
209
-
Commercial Total
90.4 %
56,387
88.5 %
86.3 %
$1,254
$1,060
$30,524
Developable Land Parcel Units2
Total Units3
NJ Waterfront4
-
Massachusetts
736
Other
115
Developable Land Parcel Units Total
851
____________________________
1 Port Imperial South - Garage and Port Imperial North - Garage include approximately 850 and 686 parking spaces, respectively.
2 The Company has an additional 34,375 SF of developable retail space within land developments that is not represented in this table. The Company owns 100% of the developable land parcel units.
3 The Company is in the process of rezoning the parcel in Short Hills, NJ from 160 hotel keys to 115 multifamily units.
4 Harborside 8 and 9 land parcels were sold in December 2025, representing 1,277 total units.
Same Store Market Information
Sequential Quarter Comparison1
(NOI in thousands)
NOI at Share
Occupancy
Blended Lease Tradeouts2
Apartments
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Change
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Change
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Change
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$39,916
$37,442
6.6 %
94.3 %
94.6 %
(0.3) %
2.8 %
3.9 %
(1.1) %
Massachusetts
802
5,434
5,261
3.3 %
94.7 %
95.7 %
(1.0) %
(1.2) %
2.5 %
(3.7) %
Other3
712
2,890
2,739
5.5 %
94.2 %
94.4 %
(0.2) %
5.9 %
9.8 %
(3.9) %
Total
6,581
$48,240
$45,442
6.2 %
94.4 %
94.7 %
(0.3) %
2.5 %
3.9 %
(1.4) %
Year-over-Year Fourth Quarter Comparison 1
(NOI in thousands)
NOI at Share
Occupancy
Blended Lease Tradeouts 2
Apartments
4Q
4Q
Change
4Q 2025
4Q 2024
Change
4Q 2025
4Q 2024
Change
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$39,916
$37,733
5.8 %
94.3 %
93.8 %
0.5 %
2.8 %
0.8 %
2.0 %
Massachusetts
802
5,434
5,171
5.1 %
94.7 %
93.8 %
0.9 %
(1.2) %
0.1 %
(1.3) %
Other3
712
2,890
2,634
9.7 %
94.2 %
92.5 %
1.7 %
5.9 %
(13.2) %
19.1 %
Total
6,581
$48,240
$45,538
5.9 %
94.4 %
93.7 %
0.7 %
2.5 %
(0.8) %
3.3 %
Average Revenue per Home
Apartments
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
2Q 2025
1Q 2025
4Q 2024
New Jersey Waterfront
5,067
$4,510
$4,524
$4,499
$4,430
$4,441
Massachusetts
802
3,295
3,263
3,244
3,186
3,161
Other3
712
3,500
3,453
3,392
3,291
3,376
Total
6,581
$4,252
$4,255
$4,226
$4,155
$4,170
___________________________________________
1 All statistics are based off the current 6,581 Same Store pool. These values reflect the Company's pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown at 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025.
2 Blended lease tradeouts exclude properties not managed by Veris for all periods shown. The Upton is the only property included in the blended lease tradeouts in the "Other" submarket.
3 "Other" includes properties in Suburban NJ and Washington, DC. See Multifamily Operating Portfolio for breakout.
See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions.
Same Store Performance
($ in thousands)
Multifamily Same Store1
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
Sequential
2025
2024
Change
%
2025
2024
Change
%
4Q 25
3Q 25
Change
%
Apartment Rental Income
$62,793
$61,157
$1,636
2.7 %
$246,349
$240,980
$5,369
2.2 %
$62,793
$61,976
$817
1.3 %
Parking/Other Income
7,030
6,481
549
8.5 %
26,926
25,746
1,180
4.6 %
7,030
6,894
136
2.0 %
Total Property Revenues2
$69,823
$67,638
$2,185
3.2 %
$273,275
$266,726
$6,549
2.5 %
$69,823
$68,870
$953
1.4 %
Marketing & Administration
1,775
2,198
(423)
(19.2) %
7,367
8,016
(649)
(8.1) %
1,775
1,993
(218)
(10.9) %
Utilities
2,051
1,998
53
2.7 %
9,211
8,336
875
10.5 %
2,051
2,357
(306)
(13.0) %
Payroll
3,704
3,854
(150)
(3.9) %
14,899
14,968
(69)
(0.5) %
3,704
3,878
(174)
(4.5) %
Repairs & Maintenance
3,313
3,793
(480)
(12.7) %
13,585
14,109
(524)
(3.7) %
3,313
3,806
(493)
(13.0) %
Controllable Expenses
$10,843
$11,843
$(1,000)
(8.4) %
$45,062
$45,429
$(367)
(0.8) %
$10,843
$12,034
$(1,191)
(9.9) %
Other Fixed Fees
783
711
72
10.1 %
3,112
2,851
261
9.2 %
783
781
2
0.3 %
Insurance
1,331
1,230
101
8.2 %
5,381
5,046
335
6.6 %
1,331
1,355
(24)
(1.8) %
Real Estate Taxes
8,626
8,316
310
3.7 %
34,675
33,220
1,455
4.4 %
8,626
9,258
(632)
(6.8) %
Non-Controllable Expenses
$10,740
$10,257
$483
4.7 %
$43,168
$41,117
$2,051
5.0 %
$10,740
$11,394
$(654)
(5.7) %
Total Property Expenses
$21,583
$22,100
$(517)
(2.3) %
$88,230
$86,546
$1,684
1.9 %
$21,583
$23,428
$(1,845)
(7.9) %
Same Store GAAP NOI
$48,240
$45,538
$2,702
5.9 %
$185,045
$180,180
$4,865
2.7 %
$48,240
$45,442
$2,798
6.2 %
Same Store NOI Margin
69.1 %
67.3 %
1.8 %
67.7 %
67.6 %
0.1 %
69.1 %
66.0 %
3.1 %
Total Units
6,581
6,581
6,581
6,581
6,581
6,581
% Ownership1
86.1 %
86.1 %
86.1 %
86.1 %
86.1 %
86.1 %
% Occupied
94.4 %
93.7 %
0.7 %
94.4 %
93.7 %
0.7 %
94.4 %
94.7 %
(0.3) %
______________________________
1 These values represent the Company's pro-rata ownership. Sable is shown as 85% for all comparative periods, reflecting VRE ownership level prior to the consolidation in April 2025. These are shown at share and exclude management fees.
2 Revenues reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles or "GAAP".
Debt Profile
($ in thousands)
Lender
Effective
Interest Rate 1
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Date of
Maturity
Secured Permanent Loans
Portside 2 at East Pier
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.56 %
$93,782
$95,427
03/10/26
BLVD 425
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.17 %
131,000
131,000
08/10/26
BLVD 401
New York Life Insurance Co.
4.29 %
113,462
115,515
08/10/26
Portside at East Pier2
KKR
SOFR + 2.75%
-
56,500
09/07/26
The Upton3
Bank of New York Mellon
SOFR + 1.58%
75,000
75,000
10/27/26
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial4
JP Morgan
SOFR + 1.41%
110,000
110,000
06/21/27
Quarry Place at Tuckahoe5
Natixis Real Estate Capital, LLC
4.48 %
-
41,000
08/05/27
BLVD 475
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
2.91 %
161,201
164,712
11/10/27
Haus25
Freddie Mac
6.04 %
343,061
343,061
09/01/28
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co.
4.52 %
100,000
100,000
01/10/29
Sable6
Pacific Life
5.59 %
181,544
-
08/01/29
Port Imperial Garage South
American General Life & A/G PC
4.85 %
30,524
31,098
12/01/29
The Emery7
Flagstar Bank
3.21 %
-
70,653
01/01/31
Secured Permanent Loans Outstanding
$1,339,574
$1,333,966
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
(7,416)
(10,492)
Secured Permanent Loans
$1,332,158
$1,323,474
Secured RCF & Term Loans:
Revolving Credit Facility8
Various Lenders
SOFR + 2.22%
$30,000
$152,000
04/22/27
Term Loan8
Various Lenders
SOFR + 2.22%
-
200,000
04/22/27
RCF & Term Loan Balances
$30,000
$352,000
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
-
(3,161)
Total RCF & Term Loan Debt
$30,000
$348,839
Total Debt
$1,362,158
$1,672,313
See Debt Profile Footnotes.
Debt Summary and Maturity Schedule
As of December 31, all of the Company's total debt portfolio (consolidated and unconsolidated) is hedged or fixed with a
($ in thousands)
As of 12/31
Balance
%
of Total
Weighted Average
Interest Rate
Weighted Average
Maturity in Years
Fixed Rate & Hedged Debt
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
$1,369,574
100.0 %
4.90 %
1.99
Variable Rate Debt
Variable Rate Debt
-
- %
- %
-
Totals / Weighted Average
$1,369,574
100.0 %
4.90 %
1.99
Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs
(7,416)
Total Consolidated Debt, net
$1,362,158
Partners' Share
(72,070)
VRE Share of Total Consolidated Debt, net1
$1,290,088
Unconsolidated Secured Debt
VRE Share
$128,506
38.7 %
4.32 %
4.02
Partners' Share
203,600
61.3 %
4.32 %
4.02
Total Unconsolidated Secured Debt
$332,106
100.0 %
4.32 %
4.02
Pro Rata
Fixed Rate & Hedged Secured Debt
$1,426,010
100.0 %
4.88 %
2.22
Variable Rate Secured Debt
-
- %
- %
-
Total Pro Rata Debt Portfolio
$1,426,010
100.0 %
4.88 %
2.22
Debt Maturity Schedule as of December 31, 2025 2 3
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Secured Debt
$350
$271
$343
$303
Revolver
$30
Unused Revolver Capacity
$270
______________________________________
1 Minority interest share of consolidated debt is comprised of $33.7 million at BLVD 425, $29.2 million at BLVD 401 and $9.2 million at Port Imperial South Garage.
2 The Revolver and Unused Revolver Capacity are shown with the one-year extension option utilized on the facilities.
3 The graphic reflects VRE share of consolidated debt balances only. Dollars are shown in millions.
Annex 1: Transaction Activity
$ in thousands
Location
Transaction
Number of
Units
Gross Proceeds
2025 dispositions-to-date
Land
65 Livingston
Roseland, NJ
1/24/2025
N/A
N/A
$7,300
Wall Land
Wall Township, NJ
4/3/2025
N/A
N/A
31,000
PI North - Building 6 and Riverbend I1
West New York, NJ
4/21/2025
N/A
N/A
6,500
1 Water
White Plains, NY
4/29/2025
N/A
N/A
15,500
PI South - Building 21
Weehawken, NJ
8/28/2025
N/A
N/A
19,000
Harborside 8 and 9
Jersey City, NJ
12/8/2025
N/A
N/A
75,000
Land dispositions-to-date
N/A
N/A
$154,300
Multifamily
Metropolitan at 40 Park1
Morristown, NJ
4/21/2025
1
130
$600
Signature Place
Morris Plains, NJ
7/9/2025
1
197
85,000
145 Front Street
Worcester, MA
7/22/2025
1
365
122,200
The James
Park Ridge, NJ
8/14/2025
1
240
117,000
Quarry Place
Eastchester, NY
9/25/2025
1
108
63,0002
Multifamily dispositions-to-date
5
1,040
$387,800
Total dispositions-to-date
$542,100
2025 acquisitions-to-date
Multifamily
Sable
Jersey City, NJ
4/21/2025
1
762
$38,5003
Multifamily acquisitions-to-date
1
762
$38,500
___________________________
1 Represents gross value associated with Veris' share of the sale.
2 Gross proceeds include the buyer's assumption of the $41.0 million mortgage loan encumbering the property.
3 Represents gross value associated with the purchase of our partner's 15% equity interest in the Jersey City property now known as Sable.
Annex 2: Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to NOI (three months ended)
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Total
Total
Net Income (loss)
$ (498)
$ 81,326
Deduct:
Management fees
(554)
(523)
Loss (income) from discontinued operations
(224)
(3,782)
Interest and other investment income
(102)
(173)
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
(549)
(340)
(Gain) loss on disposition of developable land
1,252
1,118
(Gain) loss from extinguishment of debt, net
318
3,212
Realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on disposition of rental property, net
(6,671)
(91,037)
Other (income) expense, net
154
121
Add:
Property management
3,939
4,261
General and administrative
8,563
8,517
Transaction-related costs
322
1,550
Depreciation and amortization
21,466
21,073
Interest expense
18,775
22,240
Provision for income taxes
61
35
Land and other impairments, net
2,317
-
Net operating income (NOI)
$ 48,569
$ 47,598
Summary of Consolidated Multifamily NOI by Type (unaudited):
4Q 2025
3Q 2025
Total Consolidated Multifamily - Operating Portfolio
$ 45,728
$ 44,851
Total Consolidated Commercial
1,254
1,060
Total NOI from Consolidated Properties (excl. unconsolidated JVs/subordinated interests)
$ 46,982
$ 45,911
NOI (loss) from services, land/development/repurposing & other assets
1,524
1,778
Total Consolidated Multifamily NOI
$ 48,506
$ 47,689
See Consolidated Statement of Operations.
Annex 3: Consolidated Statement of Operations and Non-GAAP Financial Footnotes
1.
Includes $5.1 million relating to assets sold in the third quarter of 2025 and $1.6 million related to years prior to 2022. Refer to Note 3 in the 10-K for additional information.
2.
Calculated based on weighted average common shares outstanding, assuming redemption of Operating Partnership common units into common shares 8,589 and 8,677 shares for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 8,612 and 8,686 shares for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, plus dilutive Common Stock Equivalents (i.e. stock options).
3.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures, and adjustments for noncontrolling interest of $0.5 million and $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $4.2 million and $10.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively. Excludes non-real estate-related depreciation and amortization of $0.2 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $0.6 million and $0.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
4.
Funds from operations is calculated in accordance with the definition of FFO of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). See Non-GAAP Financial Definitions for information About FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI & Adjusted EBITDA.
5.
Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $18.0 million land and other impairment charge during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
6.
Represents the Company's controlling interest portion of the $34.0 million gain on disposition of developable land during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
7.
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, General and Administrative expense was $8.5 million and $10.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $34.6 million and $36.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
8.
Accounting for the impact of Severance/Compensation related costs, Property Management expense was $3.6 million and $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $14.2 million and $14.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
9.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $0 and $(20) thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $(14) thousand and $(92) thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
10.
Includes the Company's share from unconsolidated joint ventures of $122 thousand and $59 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively and $96 thousand and $94 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
11.
Excludes expenditures for tenant spaces in properties that have not been owned by the Company for at least a year.
Back to Consolidated Statement of Operations.
Annex 4: Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
($ in thousands)
Property
Units
Percentage
Occupied
VRE's Nominal
Ownership
4Q 2025
NOI1
Total
Debt
VRE Share
of 4Q NOI
VRE Share
of Debt
Multifamily
RiverTrace
316
94.9 %
22.5 %
$2,313
$82,000
$520
$18,450
Capstone
360
95.0 %
40.0 %
3,598
135,000
1,439
54,000
Riverpark at Harrison
141
93.6 %
45.0 %
638
29,948
287
13,477
Station House
378
94.7 %
50.0 %
1,930
85,158
965
42,579
Total UJV
1,195
94.7 %
39.1 %
$8,479
$332,106
$3,212
$128,506
___________________________
1 The sum of property level revenue, straight line and ASC 805 adjustments; less: operating expenses, real estate taxes and utilities. These are shown at 100% and include management fees.
Annex 5: Debt Profile Footnotes
1.
Effective rate of debt, including deferred financing costs, comprised of debt initiation costs, and other transaction costs, as applicable.
2.
The loan on Portside at East Pier was fully repaid in August 2025, the three-year cap was also terminated.
3.
The loan on Upton is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in November 2026.
4.
The loan on RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial is hedged with an interest rate cap at a strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026.
5.
In September 2025, the Company sold the property (Quarry Place), simultaneously assigning the $41 million mortgage to the purchaser.
6.
The loan on Sable was consolidated in April 2025 upon the acquisition of the remaining 15% controlling interest in the joint venture previously referred to as "Urby at Harborside".
7.
The Company elected to prepay the loan on December 31, 2025. Effective rate reflects the fixed rate period, which ended on January 1, 2026.
8.
The Company's facilities consist of a $300 million Revolver and $200 million delayed-draw Term Loan and are supported by a group of eight lenders. The eight lenders consists of JP Morgan Chase and Bank of New York Mellon as Joint Bookrunners; Bank of America Securities, Capital One, Goldman Sachs Bank USA, and RBC Capital Markets as Joint Lead Arrangers; and Associated Bank and Eastern Bank as participants. In July 2025, the Company amended its existing facility and fully repaid the Term Loan. In August 2025, the Company terminated $55 million of the $200 million of interest rate cap at strike rate of 3.5%, expiring in July 2026. The amendment also reduced the number of participating Lenders from eight to seven. The facilities have a three-year term ending April 22, 2027, with a one-year extension option. The Revolver remains fully hedged through interest rate caps at a 3.5% strike rate, also expiring in July 2026.
Balance as of
Initial
Deferred
5 bps
Updated
SOFR or
All In
Secured Revolving Credit Facility
$30,000
1.35 %
0.92 %
(0.05) %
2.22 %
3.50 %
5.72 %
Back to Debt Profile.
Annex 6: Multifamily Property Information
Location
Ownership
Apartments
Rentable SF1
Average Size
Year Complete
NJ Waterfront
Haus25
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
750
617,787
824
2022
Liberty Towers
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
648
602,210
929
2003
BLVD 401
Jersey City, NJ
74.3 %
311
273,132
878
2016
BLVD 425
Jersey City, NJ
74.3 %
412
369,515
897
2003
BLVD 475
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
523
475,459
909
2011
Soho Lofts
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
377
449,067
1,191
2017
Sable
Jersey City, NJ
100.0 %
762
474,476
623
2017
RiverHouse 9 at Port Imperial
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
313
245,127
783
2021
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
Weehawken, NJ
100.0 %
295
250,591
849
2018
RiverTrace
West New York, NJ
22.5 %
316
295,767
936
2014
Capstone
West New York, NJ
40.0 %
360
337,991
939
2021
NJ Waterfront Subtotal
87.2 %
5,067
4,391,122
888
Massachusetts
Portside at East Pier
East Boston, MA
100.0 %
180
154,859
862
2015
Portside 2 at East Pier
East Boston, MA
100.0 %
296
230,614
779
2018
The Emery
Revere, MA
100.0 %
326
273,140
838
2020
Massachusetts Subtotal
100.0 %
802
658,613
823
Other
The Upton
Short Hills, NJ
100.0 %
193
217,030
1,125
2021
Riverpark at Harrison
Harrison, NJ
45.0 %
141
124,774
885
2014
Station House
Washington, DC
50.0 %
378
290,348
768
2015
Other Subtotal
62.6 %
712
632,152
914
Operating Portfolio
86.1 %
6,581
5,681,887
884
Back to Multifamily Operating Portfolio.
_______________________________________
1 Total sf outlined above excludes approximately 151,898 SF of ground floor retail, of which 129,489 SF was leased as of December 31, 2025.
Annex 7: Noncontrolling Interests in Consolidated JVs
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
BLVD 425
$ 140
$ 97
$ 543
$ 424
BLVD 401
(518)
(571)
(2,211)
(2,258)
Port Imperial Garage South
10
(2)
21
(5)
Port Imperial Retail South
13
18
28
52
Other consolidated joint ventures
(2)
(37)
(1,919)
(137)
Net losses in noncontrolling interests
$ (357)
$ (495)
$ (3,538)
$ (1,924)
Depreciation in noncontrolling interests
750
744
2,969
2,923
Funds from operations - noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
$ 393
$ 249
$ (569)
$ 999
Interest expense in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures
780
787
3,140
3,146
Net operating income before debt service in consolidated joint ventures
$ 1,173
$ 1,036
$ 2,571
$ 4,145
Back to Adjusted EBITDA.
Non-GAAP Financial Definitions
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Included in this financial package are Funds from Operations, or FFO, Core Funds from Operations, or Core FFO, net operating income, or NOI and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or Adjusted EBITDA, each a "non-GAAP financial measure," measuring Veris Residential, Inc.'s historical or future financial performance that is different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), within the meaning of the applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Veris Residential, Inc. believes these metrics can be a useful measure of its performance, which is further defined below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted "EBITDA")
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Core FFO, plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus income (loss) in noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, and plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of Adjusted EBITDA of unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company's ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Normalized) (Adjusted "EBITDA" (Normalized))
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted to reflect the effects of non-recurring property transactions. In the case of acquisition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the Company's income (loss) for its ownership period annualized and included on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of disposition properties, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA minus the disposition property's actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis. In the case of joint venture transaction properties whereby the Company acquires a controlling interest and subsequently consolidates the acquired asset, Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) would be calculated based on Adjusted EBITDA plus the actual income (loss) on a trailing twelve month basis in proportion to the Company's economic interests in the joint venture as of the reporting date minus recurring joint venture distributions (the Company's practice for EBITDA recognition for joint ventures). The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) because the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) provides a more appropriate denominator for its calculation of the Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio as it reflects the leverage profile of the Company as of the reporting date. Adjusted EBITDA (Normalized) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company's financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
Blended Net Rental Growth Rate or Blended Lease Rate
Weighted average of the net effective change in rent (inclusive of concessions) for a lease with a new resident or for a renewed lease compared to the rent for the prior lease of the identical apartment unit.
Core FFO and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO")
Core FFO is defined as FFO, as adjusted for certain items to facilitate comparative measurement of the Company's performance over time. Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") is defined as Core FFO less (i) recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, (ii) straight-line rents and amortization of acquired above/below market leases, net, and (iii) other non-cash income, plus (iv) other non-cash charges. Core FFO and Adjusted AFFO are presented solely as supplemental disclosure that the Company's management believes provides useful information to investors and analysts of its results, after adjusting for certain items to facilitate comparability of its performance from period to period. Core FFO and Adjusted FFO are non-GAAP financial measures that are not intended to represent cash flow and are not indicative of cash flows provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. As there is not a generally accepted definition established for Core FFO and Adjusted FFO, the Company's measures of Core FFO may not be comparable to the Core FFO and Adjusted FFO reported by other REITs. A reconciliation of net income per share to Core FFO and Adjusted FFO in dollars and per share are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Funds From Operations ("FFO")
FFO is defined as net income (loss) before noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding gains or losses from depreciable rental property transactions (including both acquisitions and dispositions), and impairments related to depreciable rental property, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that FFO per share is helpful to investors as one of several measures of the performance of an equity REIT. The Company further believes that as FFO per share excludes the effect of depreciation, gains (or losses) from property transactions and impairments related to depreciable rental property (all of which are based on historical costs which may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance), FFO per share can facilitate comparison of operating performance between equity REITs.
FFO per share should not be considered as an alternative to net income available to common shareholders per share as an indication of the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO per share presented herein is not necessarily comparable to FFO per share presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definition. However, the Company's FFO per share is comparable to the FFO per share of real estate companies that use the current definition of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). A reconciliation of net income per share to FFO per share is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
NOI and Same Store NOI
NOI represents total revenues less total operating expenses, as reconciled to net income above. The Company considers NOI to be a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing unlevered performance of its property types and markets, as it relates to total return on assets, as opposed to levered return on equity. As properties are considered for sale and acquisition based on NOI estimates and projections, the Company utilizes this measure to make investment decisions, as well as compare the performance of its assets to those of its peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income, and the Company's use of NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company calculates NOI before any allocations to noncontrolling interests, as those interests do not affect the overall performance of the individual assets being measured and assessed. Same Store NOI includes joint ventures at their pro rata share based on legal ownership.
Same Store NOI is presented for the Same Store portfolio, which comprises all properties that were owned by the Company throughout both of the reporting periods.
