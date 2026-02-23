New Frontier Minerals Announces 12-58Mt @ 0.3-1.5% Cu Exploration Target (50-473kt Contained Copper) at Northwest Queensland Copper Project

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Frontier Minerals Ltd. (ASX: NFM; OTCQB: NFMXF; LSE: NFM) announced the company's updated JORC Exploration Targets across 14 prospects within its NWQ Copper Project, located in the Mt. Isa region of northwest Queensland, Australia that underscore the substantial potential scale and depth of opportunity across project and "clearly demonstrate significant exploration potential beyond the Big One Deposit," according to Gerrard Hall, Chairman of New Frontier Minerals.

The updated Exploration Target estimate ranges from 12-58 million tons (MT) 0.3-1.5% cu, representing circa 50,000-473,000t of contained copper, defined across 14 priority prospects within New Frontiers' NWQ Copper Project.

Hall explained that New Frontier's initial focus is to secure a mining lease over Big One Deposit and formalize a copper ore processing agreement with Austral Resources to utilize its Mt. Kelly facility. "In due course, the development pathway comprises fully developing the Big One Deposit, then explore the remaining 13 prospects to determine their potential to host copper deposits," he said. He added that collectively this work highlights the NWQ Copper Project's potential to have multiple copper deposits with a clear production pathway.

Extensive details of this announcement can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03059259-6A1313077&v=undefined.

New Frontier's geology team has delineated 14 priority prospects within the NWQ Copper Project that underpin the Exploration Target, and holistically demonstrate significant exploration potential. The team has identified a proposed development pathway comprising:

Securing of the mining lease over the Big One Deposit (MRE:2.1 [email protected] % Cu for approximately 21kt copper metal), which is currently under review by the Queensland regulator.

Leveraging the alignment with Austral Resources to formalize a revenue sharing arrangement for the copper ore to be processed at Austral's Mt. Kelly facility

Assessing RC and diamond drilling campaigns at the Big One and Big One North Deposits to potentially extend known mineralization and upgrade the current MRE.

Progress exploration pipeline with site visits to the 14 other under-explored priority prospects to ascertain their potential to host copper deposits.

New Frontier Minerals is an Australian-based explorer with a strategy to develop multi-commodity assets that demonstrate future potential as economic mining operations. Through application of disciplined and structured exploration, New Frontier has identified assets deemed core and is actively progressing these interests. In addition to its NWQ Copper Project, the company continues to advance exploration activity at the Harts Range Niobium, Uranium and Heavy Rare Earths Project in the Northern Territory of Australia. New Frontier Minerals also has a binding option to acquire 90% of the advanced Pomme Rare Earth Elements Project in Quebec, Canada, which consists of 43 mineral claims covering approximately nine square miles, providing the company a strategic foothold in the North American critical minerals supply chain.

Company representatives will be in New York on February 26 and 27 to present before the OTC Australian Investor Conference and will be attending the annual PDAC Convention in Toronto March 1-4. Those who have interest in speaking with them are invited to contact Ms. Jedynak for details.

SOURCE New Frontier Minerals