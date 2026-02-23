BingX Joins Crypto Expo Europe as Diamond Sponsor, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Global Web3 Community and Education

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency and Web3-AI company, announced today that it will join Crypto Expo Europe as a Diamond Sponsor. Taking place from March 1, 2026, the sponsorship underscores BingX's long-term commitment to empowering traders and global Web3 communities through education, innovation, and responsible access to global markets.

As Diamond Sponsor, BingX will have a strong presence throughout the event, supporting discussions around blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and the future of digital finance. Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, will join the panel titled "Security First: What Modern Exchanges Must Offer Beyond Basic Protection" and will participate in the Closing Keynote of the Crypto Expo Europe, "What's Next for the Industry and Where the Major Opportunities Will Come From," addressing key themes shaping the evolving financial ecosystem.

"Education, transparency, and the responsible use of emerging technologies are fundamental to building trust in the crypto industry," said Lin. "We are proud to join Crypto Expo Europe in creating an important space for dialogue and knowledge exchange, helping global communities better understand how blockchain and AI can evolve responsibly and sustainably within the global financial ecosystem."

Through its involvement in Crypto Expo Europe, BingX aims to support initiatives that encourage informed participation, foster open dialogue.

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

